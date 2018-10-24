Chrissy Teigen says husband John Legend is an ‘aggressive cuddler’ and that they always sleep naked together

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married for five years.

Chrissy Teigen isn’t shy about sharing details of her relationship with husband John Legend.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 32-year-old cookbook author was asked to share something surprising about her relationship with Legend.

“We sleep naked, but you probably knew that,” Teigen said.

But she added: “Maybe this is what will surprise you. He’s [a] very crazy, aggressive cuddler. Like, wants to hold very hard and I’m the one that’s like, I get very hot. I get very hot. So I’m crawling to the other side of the bed.”

The two often talk publicly about their relationship.

“People see John as this perfect entity and all I want to do is be like, ‘Yeah, but he does this!’ But he really is that fantastic and amazing, and amazing for me because I’m a fireball,” she told ET.

Teigen also isn’t shy about being naked. When she was pregnant with her son, Miles, she posted a photo on Instagram of her making a salad while naked.

“Plz [sic] don’t shame me,” she wrote in the caption. “I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life.”

