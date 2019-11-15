Chrissy Teigen jumped out of a box and scared John Legend while he was guest-hosting ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

- source
- Ellen / YouTube
- Chrissy Teigen jumped out and scared her husband, John Legend, while he was hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
- Legend, who was recently crowned the sexiest man alive, had just shown a clip of an edited version of his song “All of Me.”
- The video famously features Teigen, but in the new version she was replaced by DeGeneres dancing and gyrating in a long blond wig.
- “Don’t tell Chrissy, guys. She’ll be very, very, very jealous of Ellen,” Legend said – before Teigen suddenly jumped out of a box beside him.
- “What are you f—ing doing?!” Teigen screamed (with the expletive bleeped out), while Legend yelled in surprise. She covered her face in shock and said, “I swore!”
- “Hello,” Legend said, clearly shocked to see her. He then helped her get out of the box.
- “That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Teigen said. “I didn’t mean to swear. I’m so sorry. Should we do it again?”
- “You didn’t tell me you were going to be here,” Legend said. Teigen responded, “Honestly, I’m so exhausted.”
- She told him that she’d been hiding in the box a long time and that she had to be barefoot for the prank, even though she doesn’t like her feet.
- She then joined Legend on the sofas for a chat, where she asked how he hadn’t heard her banging around in the box.
- “If you wanted to cheat on me, you could probably get away with it,” Legend said, to which Teigen joked, “I have a million times.”
- Watch the full clip below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- Chrissy Teigen gives a hilarious retort to People naming John Legend Sexiest Man Alive: ‘All downhill from here’
- Chrissy Teigen hilariously removed 2 of John Legend’s Grammys off a shelf to make room for her Baby2Baby award
- Chrissy Teigen tried to argue that former Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba probably wasn’t as attractive in 1995, but he proved her wrong with a throwback pic
- Here’s a complete timeline of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s heartwarming love story
- All 31 guys who have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive