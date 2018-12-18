Chrissy Teigen made a kid-friendly menu for her picky daughter and parents are loving it

caption Chrissy Teigen has two children with John Legend. source NBC / Contributor

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen shared a menu she made for daughter Luna to help her decide what she wants to eat.

Teigen’s menu included several different kid-friendly meal options, as well as prices, photos, and descriptions.

Teigen’s fellow parents are tweeting to share how much they love this idea and may try it in their own homes.

Chrissy Teigen has always been open about her experiences as a mom, and this time, it includes dealing with a picky eater.

On Tuesday, Teigen shared the menu she made for daughter Luna, and not only does it have her fans laughing, but it also seems to have struck a chord with parents who have been through the same thing with their own kids.

In the video, which is captioned “Trying to get Luna to eat by being psychotic,” Teigen flipped through the menu she made, filled with meal options that are all kid-approved. The menu is multiple pages long and features photos and prices for each meal.

I made a restaurant for my 2 and a half year old pic.twitter.com/bqQ40bFQ4F — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2018

“I have a problem,” Teigen said in the video.

Included in the menu are options like cheese quesadillas, chicken fingers, crispy fish sticks, grilled cheese, and cereal with bananas. Each photo seems to have been taken by Teigen herself after preparing each meal and arranging it on a kid-sized plate, complete with dividers.

Since Teigen shared her menu, parents are replying to her tweet where she shared the video, talking about how genius her idea is.

This is awesome! I'll be starting one for my 2 year old today. He (naturally) loves to be in charge of his meals and this will make things so much easier. Thanks for sharing! — Vivienne St Justin (@VivienneStJusti) December 18, 2018

This is brilliant. I’m so tired of the “what do you want for a snack/lunch/breakfast?” every day. Limited options, choose one. Done. — Amy (@LilacAmy11) December 18, 2018

This is absolutely genius! My 2 y/o is speech delayed so this would make meal time so much easier! — Amy Fox (@amyfoxfitness) December 18, 2018

But another parent acknowledged that her own menu probably wouldn’t be quite as fancy.

At my house lately, the menu would be “PBJ. Lucky Charms. End of list.” — Michelle Renz (@mmurka) December 18, 2018

