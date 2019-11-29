Chrissy Teigen made a turkey out of fruit for her daughter’s Thanksgiving potluck lunch, and it’s the stuff of nightmares

caption While some fans are claiming the bird will give them nightmares, others say the fruit-turkey is “the best centerpiece ever.” source Chrissy Teigen

Queen of social media Chrissy Teigen has shared an image on Twitter of a turkey she made out of fruit, writing “making a fruit skewer turkey for luna’s potluck” to celebrate Thanksgiving.

making a fruit skewer turkey for luna’s potluck ???????????? lmao pic.twitter.com/HwFaVoUqWO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2019

Never one to shy away from peeling back the glamorous veneer of an A-list celebrity life, she posted an eventful thread with her fans, detailing the edible bird’s construction process.

Starting out with a body made from a cantaloupe melon and a pear for a head, the beak was fashioned from cucumber with what appears to be a dried chilli acting as the turkey’s snood. For the eyes, Teigen used marshmallows studded with a blueberry on top.

And of course, no scary fruit turkey is complete without a killer set of fluttering fake lashes, and Teigen jokingly added: “when u have 40 pizzas in 30 days”.

when u have 40 pizzas in 30 days pic.twitter.com/Vz4Z6bQIOC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2019

Teigen filmed the Thanksgiving masterpiece perched on her lap when delivering it to her 3-year-old’s potluck and drummed up suspense by captioning the clip “will she survive the ride”.

will she survive the ride pic.twitter.com/AkI16aXEIh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2019

The final thread photograph shows the Thanksgiving arrangement in all its fruit-for-tail-feathers glory with skewers sporting kiwi, raspberries, banana, grapes, blackberries, and blueberries. The turkey’s tiny feet look like they have been carved from lemon peels and the hat-shape adorning its head might be sliced from a mango.

caption The final turkey masterpiece complete with fake eyelashes. source Chrissy Teigen

Teigen’s concluding tweet is a clip of the sweet monstrosity as part of the potluck spread which showed donuts, cupcakes, and other treats with the caption “she’s hideous I love her” .

she’s hideous I love her pic.twitter.com/cRm64mo8xI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2019

Fans’ reactions ranged from horrified over the fowl creation with some saying they will have nightmares…

I'm going to have nightmares — Tony X (@soIoucity) November 26, 2019

…to being in awe dubbing it the “best centerpiece ever.”

best centerpiece *ever* — Eric Bailey (@EricVBailey) November 26, 2019

And some think Teigen’s turkey resembled Scrat, the large-eyed character from the “Ice Age” films.

It looks like Scrat from Ice Age ???? pic.twitter.com/eZlnNYPyCS — Sean (@sfarnhamx) November 26, 2019

