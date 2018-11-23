Chrissy Teigen revealed what Meghan Markle was really like on ‘Deal or No Deal’

caption Meghan Markle appeared on 34 episodes of “Deal or No Deal.” source NBCUniversal

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen’s time as suitcase models on “Deal or No Deal” had a brief overlap.

Teigen recently opened up to the Daily Mail about what it was like working with Markle.

She said Markle was “lovely” and, when asked to dish on the royal, she said, “Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt. She’s gorgeous.'”

If you delighted in watching the game show “Deal or No Deal,” you might have seen both Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle gracing the screen as suitcase models.

Markle made 34 appearances on the show between 2006 and 2007, according to The Telegraph, while Teigen had just eight opportunities to open suitcases between 2007 and 2008. As luck would have it, despite their brief overlap, the two women actually had the chance to interact with one another. And according to Chrissy, Meghan was always giving others the royal treatment.

“I am especially a fan of Meghan,” Teigen told the Daily Mail. “I was on ‘Deal or No Deal’ with her and she was lovely.”

caption Teigen had absolutely nothing but positive things to say about her former co-worker. source Christopher Furlong/Christopher Polk/Getty

Teigen is also a huge fan of the Duchess’ new cookbook, “Together,” which is high praise considering that Teigen herself is the author of two best-selling cookbooks herself.

She told the Daily Mail, “I love the freshness she brings, and her cookbook ‘Together’ [recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire] is my only pre-order of the year,” she said. “It’s beautifully done and you can tell how important it is to her. You see how she interacts with people and gets down to eye level with kids.”

This isn’t the first time Teigen has talked about Markle

caption Teigen appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and discussed her time on “Deal or No Deal.” source Bravo

In May Teigen appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and discussed working with the Duchess.

“I think she came in the second season or so. I did from the pilot season to first, but then I got demoted because I couldn’t walk down the stairs,” she joked. “Like I literally was fired, well not fired, but I couldn’t be a ‘briefcase girl’ so they made me a ‘banker girl,’ I don’t even know. It was a very blurry time. But I keep telling John, ‘That could’ve been me!'”

She continued, praising Markle and calling her “really kind.”

“Everyone wants a good story, and I’m like, I just remember very quiet and sweet. I got nothing … really kind, and I don’t say that about anybody,” Teigen said about Markle.

