Chrissy Teigen created a restaurant menu for her picky-eater daughter, and the homemade fish sticks are a huge hit

caption Model Chrissy Teigen created a restaurant-style menu to encourage her daughter, Luna, to eat more. source Lars Niki / Stringer / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen, a model and cookbook author, opened up on Friday about how she gets her daughter Luna, a selective eater, to try a variety of foods.

In videos posted to Youtube and Instagram, the “Cravings” author shared the restaurant-style menu she created for Luna to peruse and how her daughter “pays” for her meals.

“I wanted Luna to get excited to eat,” Teigen said in the video, adding that Luna now approaches mealtime with enthusiasm.

She’s a cookbook author, chef, and a pretty adventurous eater. So, Chrissy Teigen simply never thought she’d have to cater her household’s meals to her children’s specific food preferences.

But when Teigen’s daughter, Luna, suddenly “got picky” about food, Teigen had to get creative.

“Before I was a mom, I never ever thought I would go out of my way to get my kids to eat,” Teigen wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I thought I would say ‘eat what’s in front of you or nothing at all!!”

To encourage her daughter to try a variety of foods and to get more excited about meals, Teigen created a restaurant-style menu for Luna – complete with photos of each food option with accompanying prices.

Luna purchases items using real money that’s laminated (which Teigen said is cheaper than buying toy money). Teigen even named her “cafe” after the street the family lives on – however, she wouldn’t reveal that personal information to her followers.

Many parents can likely sympathize with Teigen’s mealtime struggles.

At around 18 months, some children enter a picky eating phase

When they’re first introduced to food at around 6 months, babies are typically more open to trying a variety of dishes.

But at around 18 months, some children hit a stage where they’ll become more selective with what they’re willing to consume, Hildy S. Lipner, a pediatric speech pathologist, told The New York Times in 2018. Some studies have found that selective eating is more common among families with certain characteristics.

For example, a firstborn might be more likely be a picker eater than a younger child. Families who don’t have set mealtime routines may also be more likely to see the presence of picky eating habits, according to the Times.

caption Teigen said that before becoming a mom, she didn’t think she’d ever go out of her way to get her kids to eat. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb

Items on Teigen’s menu include some standard staples for children. There’s macaroni and cheese, fish sticks, and spaghetti and meatballs. Prices range from $3 to $4. The mom of two said that “charging” for items has been an effective strategy.

It worked “because she knows she got to make that decision all by herself and ‘paid’ with play money,” Teigen said.

Luna appears to be a big fan of Teigen’s homemade fish sticks

caption Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, loves mom’s homemade fish sticks. source Getty

In that same clip, Luna had a chance to flip through the food options and chose fish sticks and broccoli for dinner, before handing over her cash to her mom. But these weren’t your store-bought freezer kind (though there’s no shame in serving that, Teigen said).

The breaded homemade fish sticks are baked, not fried. Her secret ingredient – paprika – gives the fish sticks their golden color. Teigen serves the dish with tar tar sauce.

Some experts support Teigen’s strategies and say giving children more control over their food choices is helpful.

“The menu puts the children in the driver’s seat to be able to say ‘I’m making my own decisions,” Jenny Friedman, a registered dietitian who works with children, told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Teigen has been open about Luna’s eating habits for a while

In 2018, when Luna first started displaying selective eating tendencies, Teigen reached out to fans for ideas on how she could encourage her daughter to eat.

I always came from the mindset of "eat what we serve or go to bed hungry" but I'm officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks…. any ideas welcome!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 17, 2018

“I’m officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* Luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks,” Teigen tweeted in December 2018. “Any ideas welcome!”

Teigen appeared to have come up with a solution pretty quickly. The next day, she shared her customized menu for her daughter.

I made a restaurant for my 2 and a half year old pic.twitter.com/bqQ40bFQ4F — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2018

Though Teigen admitted that going to such lengths might seem “ridiculous,” the foodie mom doesn’t mind, as long as it works.

“I’ll do whatever it takes if she ends up with a full belly!” Teigen wrote in her Instagram post on Friday.