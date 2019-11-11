Chrissy Teigen hilariously removed 2 of John Legend’s Grammys off a shelf to make room for her Baby2Baby award

- source
- Chrissy Teigen was awarded with the giving tree award at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday for her charity work.
- After getting home from the gala, which was hosted by a nonprofit known for giving children living in poverty basic essentials, John Legend filmed a video of his wife waltzing over to their trophy display. Teigen then removed one of the musician’s 10 Grammy awards, placing it on a nearby piano bench.
- She then added her trophy to the shelf, but quickly realized there still wasn’t enough room to display it front-and-center, so she took down another Grammy.
- Legend could be heard in the background saying, “wow,” and “Jesus,” each time the “Cravings” author removed one of his gramophone-shaped trophies.
- After centering her award, Teigen turned back to the camera smiling, before quietly saying “yay” as she stepped away from the newly-updated display.
