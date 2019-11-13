Chrissy Teigen gives a hilarious retort to People naming John Legend Sexiest Man Alive: ‘All downhill from here’

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

People magazine named singer John Legend as 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive Tuesday night, to which his wife Chrissy Teigen tweeted: “all downhill from here.”

Teigen is known for her snarky and relatable quips on Twitter, some of which revolve around making funny jokes about Legend.

“She’s proud of me,” Legend told his fellow coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.” “You know, she makes fun of me almost all the time, but she hasn’t even been snarky about this. She’s like legit proud of me. I finally impressed my wife!”

She wrote in a follow-up tweet that she “cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”

It also seems like Teigen and Legend’s children, Luna and Miles, were not impressed with their dad’s new title, according to a video Teigen tweeted.

The kids…do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Not all of her tweets about Legend’s status were negative, however. Teigen boasted her husband’s #EGOTPSMA status, a nod to “The Voice” coach’s Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards alongside People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. She also noted that she has “fulfilled her dream” of “having boned @people’s sexiest man alive.”

“An honor!!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.

