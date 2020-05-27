Chrissy Teigen posted a video of herself being tested for COVID-19 and said ‘it tickles’

Chrissy Teigen had a COVID-19 test ahead of surgery to remove her breast implants.

Twitter/Chrissy Teigen
  • Chrissy Teigen posted a video on Twitter of herself being tested for COVID-19.
  • The model and cookbook author explained on Instagram that she was being tested ahead of surgery to remove her breast implants.
  • Teigen tweeted that she “honestly loved it” and giggled throughout the nasal test, saying that “it tickles.”
  • The video has been viewed 2 million times, with actor Mindy Kaling replying: “I’ve watched this so many times. I love watching it. What’s wrong with me.”
