We made a 3-course feast using Chrissy Teigen’s recipes, and had the best homemade pizza we’ve ever tasted

We made three recipes from Chrissy Teigen's cooking website.

Chrissy Teigen is known for her love of food.

Chrissy Teigen wrote two cookbooks.

Teigen has written two cookbooks, “Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat” and “Cravings: Hungry for More.”

She also frequently posts videos of herself cooking to her social-media accounts, which have millions of followers.

Teigen launched a website called Cravings by Chrissy Teigen to compliment her cookbooks in November.

Chrissy Teigen launched a cooking website in 2019.

The site is filled with recipes for easy weeknight meals and an inside look at her life with John Legend and their two kids.

We decided to try three of Teigen’s recipes to see if they were worth the hype.

We tried making three of Teigen's recipes.

We settled on Herb Butter Chicken and Potatoes, Cast Iron Pizza, and Bocadillo (Sandwiches), figuring they would be easy to make.

Our journey started at Trader Joe’s, where we picked up our ingredients.

We bought our ingredients at Trader Joe's.

We were able to get the ingredients – with a few small substitutions – for all three meals for $53.65.

We shopped at Trader Joe’s, but you could’ve gone to any grocery store.

The ingredients were simple and inexpensive, and many of them you might already have stored in your pantry.

We bought our groceries at Trader Joes.

You might already have flour, salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil in your kitchen, but you might not have Manchego cheese – which, at just over $7, was the most expensive item we bought.

We started with the Herb Butter Chicken and Potatoes, as it was the most time-consuming recipe of the three.

The ingredients for Chrissy Teigen's Herb Butter Chicken and Potatoes.

The recipe calls for four bone-in chicken thighs, softened butter, minced garlic, kosher salt, dried parsley, lemon, freshly ground black pepper, olive oil, and red potatoes.

You can see the full breakdown of ingredients on Teigen’s website.

Instead of buying minced garlic, we decided to mince it ourselves.

Sam mincing garlic.

Sam had never minced garlic before, but she got the hang of it after a quick tutorial from Ian.

If you decide to mince your garlic yourself, four cloves should be plenty.

Sam mincing garlic.

The garlic is part of the herb-butter rub.

Next, we combined the garlic with softened butter, parsley, lemon zest, and salt.

Sam mixes the herb-butter.

Our butter was fresh out of the fridge, but popping it in the microwave for 10 seconds softened it without melting it, as Teigen suggests.

Once the herb-butter was ready, we patted dry and seasoned the chicken thighs.

The seasoned chicken.

The recipe only calls for salt and pepper as seasoning. We were a bit suspicious about the lack of other spices, and concerned that it might lack flavor.

Next, Ian sliced the red potatoes.

Ian slicing the red potatoes.

The potatoes should be “not too thin,” according to Teigen. Ours turned out fairly similar to the photos on her website, though we didn’t have a mandolin slicer like this one that Teigen suggests using.

After all the ingredients were prepped, we spread the herb-butter compound to our cast-iron skillet.

The buttered cast-iron skillet.

The recipe calls for a cast-iron skillet, which we thought could be challenging for amateur chefs.

We placed the potatoes on top of the herb butter.

The potatoes on the cast-iron skillet.

Teigen suggests placing them in a circular pattern.

Finally, we placed the chicken, additional herb-butter, and lemon on the pan.

The dish before it went into the oven.

The chicken and potatoes are supposed to cook for an hour at 375 degrees Fahrenheit or until the internal temperature of the chicken is 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Our chicken was ready right around the hour mark.

Our dish after it was cooked.

We basted the chicken and potatoes, spooning hot oil from the sides of the pan over the food, once while the dish cooked in the oven.

We thought the skin would be a little crispier than it was, but overall the dish was tasty.

The finished chicken and potatoes.

Though the chicken was flavorful, we thought it could have used a little more kick. The potatoes were our favorite part of the dish because they were soaked in butter and garlic.

The dish was tasty and relatively easy to make. It plates well, but it doesn’t require a lot of effort.

Ian eating the chicken.

It would have been simpler and faster if we had a mandolin slicer and bought pre-minced garlic, but it was still pretty easy.

Next up, we made Teigen’s Cast-Iron Pizza.

The ingredients for Chrissy Teigen's Cast-Iron Pizza.

The recipe calls for store-bought pizza dough, flour, a can of San Marzano whole tomatoes, salt, a ball of mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

You can check out the full recipe on Teigen’s website.

First, we kneaded the dough on a clean, floured countertop.

Ian kneading the dough.

The dough has to be kneaded to remove air bubbles, and a floured surface prevents it from sticking as you work with it.

We then placed the dough aside for about 40 minutes to let it rise. Meanwhile, we placed our cast-iron on the top rack of the oven, which was set to broil on high; the skillet has to be hot for the pizza to cook correctly.

The next step is to pour the can of whole tomatoes into a bowl, add some salt, and crush them with your hands.

Sam crushing tomatoes.

The crushing was messy, but it was slightly therapeutic after a long day of work. We aimed to get rid of any large chunks of tomato during the process without making the sauce feel too smooth.

After the sauce was ready, we rolled the dough.

Ian rolling the dough.

If you’re like us and don’t have a rolling pin in your kitchen, we found using a bottle of wine an easy and effective substitute. Just make sure the cork or cap is tightly secured, and rub a thin layer of flour around the bottle to ensure it doesn’t stick to the dough.

And when you’re rolling the dough, make sure you don’t roll over the edge of the pizza, since this will cause the crust to be too thin.

Final step: Pour yourself a glass of wine. You earned it.

Once the dough was ready, we removed the hot skillet from the oven and quickly assembled the pizza.

Make sure to use an oven mitt or kitchen towel when handling a hot skillet.

We put the dough, a splash of olive oil, the sauce, and hand-ripped pieces of mozzarella onto the pan. We used more mozzerella than Teigen’s recipe called for, because we’re both big fans of cheese.

Then we quickly popped the dish back into the oven, where it was meant to cook for eight to nine minutes.

We found this part of the process slightly stressful, as we had to work fast. Make sure to have all of the ingredients nearby when trying this at home.

Our pizza was ready in just four minutes instead of the suggested eight to nine.

Our finished pizza.

Oven temperatures differ, so it’s best practice to keep a close eye on the pizza while it cooks. Remove it from the oven when the cheese bubbles and the crust starts to blacken.

We added fresh basil for flavor after we removed the pizza from the oven.

Ian thought the pizza was incredible.

Ian chomping into a slice of homemade pizza.

Ian thought this recipe turned out exactly like advertised: easy and delicious. He was also blown away by how simple the recipe was.

Sam thought the pizza was delicious, too, though how quickly the recipe requires you to cook made her slightly nervous.

Sam devouring her slice of pizza.

Despite the speed required, we found the actual steps involved aren’t that complicated. And Sam thought the taste was totally worth any momentary cooking stress.

The final recipe on our list was Teigen’s Bocadillo (Sandwich).

The ingredients for Chrissy Teigen's Bocadillo (Sandwich).

The recipe calls for two Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt, two fresh baguettes, a garlic clove, prosciutto, and thinly sliced Manchego cheese.

You can see the full recipe breakdown on Teigen’s website.

We got to work on quartering the tomatoes.

Sam quartering tomatoes.

The tomatoes act as a base for the sauce that goes on the sandwich.

Next, we popped the tomatoes into the blender with some salt and olive oil.

The tomatoes in the blender.

We pulsed the blender until the tomatoes were nearly smooth. Make sure to have your blender’s lid on tight.

Sam sliced the baguettes lengthwise, making sure to cut away from her hand using a bread knife.

Sam cutting bread.

We also chopped the ends of the baguettes in order to fit them onto our baking sheet and for a more aesthetically pleasing sandwich.

We brushed olive oil onto both sides of the bread, and placed it in the oven for five minutes to toast.

While the bread was toasting, we sliced some of the Manchego cheese.

The sliced cheese.

Our slices were thick and rough, but it did the job.

Teigen didn’t have a step-by-step visual guide for the sandwich on her site, so we had to use our best estimates.

Once we removed the bread from the oven, we rubbed it with a garlic clove for flavor.

Sam rubbing the bread.

We cut the garlic clove in half, exposing the juices, before we rubbed the bread.

All that was left to do was assemble our sandwiches.

The assembled sandwiches.

We placed the cheese and prosciutto on one side, and spooned the tomato sauce on the other.

Then, we cut the baguettes into four individual sandwiches. We were impressed with how large they were.

The finished sandwiches.

We bought larger baguettes, when the recipe calls for individual-sized.

But we weren’t upset by the large portions when we tasted the sandwiches.

The sandwich was Sam’s favorite of the three recipes. She loved the combination of flavors.

Sam and Ian eating sandwiches.

In terms of ease, the Bocadillo was by far the best recipe.

Sam thought the tomato sauce cut the sharp flavor of the prosciutto and cheese, creating one of the best sandwiches she’d ever had. It was comforting and filling.

Ian thought that the Bocadillo was tasty, but ultimately, his favorite was the Cast-Iron Pizza.

The pizza was Ian's favorite.

The Cast-Iron Pizza was Ian’s favorite, and Sam liked it as well. While it wasn’t the easiest recipe of the three, it’s fairly straightforward if you’re comfortable with using a cast-iron skillet, and looks impressive and professional – especially on a weeknight.

Ian also thought this dish would be perfect for an affordable date-night-in.

The chicken and potatoes came in last for us, as it was the most time-consuming and least flavorful of the three dishes we tried.

The chicken and potatoes were our least favorite.

Next time, we might add some more spices to the chicken before cooking, like crushed red pepper or cayenne.

We found Teigen’s recipes are generally easy to make, relatively affordable, and accessible for everyday cooks.

We recommend trying Teigen's recipes.

But she did call for a few pieces of kitchen equipment that the average home chef might not have at their disposal, so make sure to read the recipe in full before you try it.

Overall, we’d recommend giving recipes from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen a try.

