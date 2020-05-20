Chrissy Teigen weighed in on Alison Roman’s temporary leave from the New York Times following their public feud

caption “Cravings” author Chrissy Teigen and food columnist Alison Roman. source Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen responded on Twitter to food columnist Alison Roman’s New York Times column being placed “on temporary leave.”

Teigen said in a tweet that she’s “not happy” with the Times decision, suggesting that the action was too harsh.

Roman’s column was put on leave following remarks that she made in an interview with the New Consumer about both Teigen and Marie Kondo.

Roman has since apologized for her remarks, with Teigen thanking her for the apology.

Following comments she made about Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo in an interview, as well as a public feud with Teigen that followed, food columnist Alison Roman’s bi-weekly New York Times column was put “on temporary leave,” The Daily Beast reported on May 19. Now, Chrissy Teigen has responded to the decision.

“I hope we can laugh about it one day but I’m not happy with the NYT leave so she def can’t laugh about it yet,” Teigen tweeted in response to a Roman reference from writer Olivia Nuzzi. “It just sucks in every way.”

I hope we can laugh about it one day but I’m not happy with the NYT leave so she def can’t laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

The tweet was in response to a conversation that began with New York Magazine Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi tweeting, “You know what’s a really good recipe? @alisoneroman‘s shallot pasta.” Teigen responded, agreeing that it was a good recipe, after which another Twitter user replied and asked, “Has the beef been squashed? That’s nice.”

In another thread, Teigen expressed frustration with some people’s perception that she was responsible for the Times’ decision.

Alright I will believe you in that, as it is easy. But I very publicly forgave her and am getting very much blamed for her leave. And you have a lot to say on your timeline about me. Which is fine. I’m really tired. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

The exchanges follows public drama primarily between Roman and Teigen after Roman explicitly named both Teigen and professional home organizer and author Marie Kondo in an interview with The New Consumer, criticizing their business models. After some back and forth on Twitter, Roman eventually posted a lengthy apology to Twitter, calling her remarks “flippant.” Teigen responded to the apology, thanking Roman and saying that she “[didn’t] agree with the pile-on.”