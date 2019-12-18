Chrissy Teigen revealed what life as an ultra-wealthy celebrity is really like and utterly roasted herself in the process

caption Chrissy Teigen may have a junk drawer and seem approachable on Twitter, but her celebrity status permeates her life in other ways. source Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Twitter to answer fan questions about living as a public figure and ultra-wealthy person.

While many of her responses were tongue-in-cheek, several answers painted a clear picture of what it’s like to be rich and famous.

Teigen held nothing back, detailing everything from how her family gets to the airport to how she uses her celeb status to make dinner reservations.

Chrissy Teigen is extremely online – or, at the very least, extremely on Twitter.

She has 12.1 million followers on the platform and is well-known for her wit: Her Twitter bio is “currently sleeping with the sexiest man alive,” after all.

She recently came to Taylor Swift’s defense regarding an alt-right vlogger’s comments directed at Swift’s reproductive health and separately met public backlash of her own for tone-deaf comments about her mother treating $159 AirPods as “disposable.”

Her active online presence, however, makes her a relatively accessible celebrity. Last week, when someone tweeted “do celebrities have junk drawers?” and tagged Teigen, she responded with a photo of said junk drawer and a cheeky: “it’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A-list celebrity, anything you would like to know about being a super huge A-list celebrity.”

it’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity https://t.co/R5Sshc2O7H pic.twitter.com/ppEfNnqHB2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Teigen, however facetious the initial tweet was, then actually spent the next several hours answering fan questions about the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Here’s a look at what she had to say about how her family travels, how she leverages her celebrity status, and exactly how many people she enlists to help with the day-to-day.

Teigen knows she lives a life many dream of — when asked about the perk she feels guiltiest about, she answered: “Money.”

On the other hand, she dubbed the ease with which her family travels to be the best perk — they even use a private TSA screening process at the airport and are then escorted to their flight.

there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

When someone asked how celebrities travel on planes, she responded by cluing her followers in about a secret terminal where a hefty membership fee allows for private security screening and an escort to the plane – she qualified her obviously bougie answer with an “I know. I know.”

no one gives my kids nasty looks on the plane. if anything, they're creepily nice and it is crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane https://t.co/J1T1lpmNI2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

She also included that other travelers never give her adorable (and also famous) children “nasty looks on the plane,” and named that the best perk of her celebrity, although she finds it “crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane.”

Teigen also revealed that she foots the bill whenever traveling with a glam squad.

Teigen also responded candidly about the family’s daily life, detailing how they manage finances and even how they deal with simple things like mail.

We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc https://t.co/LRMuOxzdLg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Teigen wrote that a house manager is the point-person for the family but also wrote about others on the payroll, including an accountant.

I have a business accountant who handles everything and sends me summaries of my spending/income. I don't get mail. https://t.co/xHqSC4qfZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

The accountant, Teigen wrote, provides her with summaries of her spending and income. The arrangement with the house manager and accountant eliminates the need for her to deal with any kind of mail.

Beyond business needs, the family addresses personal needs with assistants and nannies.

We have 4 incredible people, not all at once. One will rotate and stay through the night. https://t.co/aSC4NB301H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

At any given time, there are four nannies under Teigen’s employ to help with her two kids. She wrote that the fleet of nannies don’t all work simultaneously and that they will rotate who stays through the night.

assistant does a lot but it's funny when it's the assistant's bday and you gotta go yourself https://t.co/XCQpFWowDX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

While nannies primarily help with the kids, an assistant handles other day-to-day endeavors like grocery shopping and gift shopping – “but it’s funny when it’s the assistant’s bday and you gotta go yourself,” Teigen quipped.

we find people that have worked for agents. they're usually completely over working for agents. https://t.co/TOGHLbmNr6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

When someone asked if there is “an agency that trains people to be an A-List celebrity’s assistant,” Teigen wrote that she typically finds people that burn out working for agents.

Teigen provided some witty responses to people’s burning questions — including whether or not she has access to an apocalyptic billionaire bunker.

If there is, I don’t know about it!! But I love a conspiracy theory. John still hasn’t told me if he’s Illuminati https://t.co/SWnlJ4vbBB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

When someone asked if there is a “secret bunker for the rich” to go to in an apocalyptic scenario, Teigen responded: “If there is, I don’t know about it!” (Surprise, there are actually multiple bunkers built by billionaires prepping for doomsday).

“But I love a conspiracy theory,” she continued. “John still hasn’t told me if he’s Illuminati.”

sometimes I ask a publicist for someone's info to text but for the most part I don't talk to many people because I don't want them to think I'm a thirsty weirdo. https://t.co/h0rdo0EfBR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Teigen also addressed how celebrities communicate with other celebrities – while not all communication is facilitated by assistants and publicists, Teigen joked “I don’t talk to many people because I don’t want them to think I’m a thirsty weirdo.”

She also addressed common misconceptions about being a celebrity, revealing that she doesn’t pay extra for buzzy restaurant reservations or own an infinite number of ball gowns.

I make reservations and don't give them the option to say no. "Hi it's Chrissy Teigen and id like to make a reservation for 2 for John legend, do you have any availability?" if you just say "hi can I make a reservation for 2?" they say no. gotta say it all at once https://t.co/31GsnRw3KJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

When asked if she pays restaurants to get reservations, Teigen answered that she leverages her celebrity status instead. She explained that she calls the restaurant and doesn’t “give them the option to say no.”

I go maybe once a month or less, only if I worked earlier and have my hair and makeup done already https://t.co/PLRhShv12y — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Those restaurant reservations seem few and far between, however. She also wrote that she doesn’t go out publicly much, maybe once a month – “only if I worked earlier and have my hair and makeup done already.”

every room is very used and occupied. I have worn a lot of expensive things but always have to give them back. since the babies, I'm not sample size anymore so I buy almost everything I wear and then resell on TheRealReal and donate the $ to charity. https://t.co/nXHqs7zr76 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Regarding the misconception that she has a Kardashian-sized closet, Teigen revealed that since she is no longer sample size post-pregnancy, she purchases what she wears – and then turns around to sell it on The RealReal. She then donates that money to charity.