Chrissy Teigen thinks she might have a ghost or ‘evil spirit’ because she’s been having the same nightmare for months

caption Chrissy Teigen said recurring nightmares are ruining her life. source Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Chrissy Teigen said she keeps having the same nightmare for months, and it’s ruining her life.

“I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares,” Teigen said in a video filmed in bed.

Teigen also tweeted about her sleep struggles and told fans in a video she’d let them know whether sleeping in a different room makes a difference.

“I will let you know how it goes tomorrow, but i can’t let this win anymore. I truly can’t, I cannot do this nightmare again, I’m like trapped,” Teigen said.

On Thursday, Teigen responded to a fan asking whether the room change helped and she tweeted: “It was SO much better. I slept through the entire night …”

Chrissy Teigen believes her recent sleep problems could be the result of “some kind of ghost or evil spirit” in her home.

Teigen told fans in a video uploaded to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night that her recurring nightmares are “ruining” her life.

“I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares,” Teigen began in a video filmed in bed.

“I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It’s always the same nightmare,” Teigen said.

caption Teigen said she wakes up “soaking wet” from her nightmares. source Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

The model, who also has two young children with husband John Legend, stressed the necessity of her having a good night’s sleep as she starts working soon.

“I need to feel good and I can’t live this way anymore,” she shared. “I cannot do this nightmare anymore. It’s driving me insane. It’s literally making me crazy. I have to stop. It has to stop,” Teigen said.

Teigen said at the end of the video she was going to try and sleep in another room to see if it improves the quality of her sleep.

“I’m tired of it and it’s ruining my life, so I’m sleeping in a different room tonight. We’ll see if this makes a difference,” Teigen said.

I’ve been having the same nightmare for months. If I wake up, i fall right back into it when I go back to sleep. And when I do officially wake up, I’m soaking wet and so sad all day. I’m tired!! Sleeping in a different room tonight pic.twitter.com/QUaYLtB65D — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2020

Teigen also tweeted about her ongoing sleeping struggles and said she’d let her 12.4 million Twitter followers know whether the room change helps.

On Thursday, Teigen responded to a tweet from a fan who asked whether the 43-year-old managed to get some shut-eye.

“It was SO much better. I slept through the entire night, had no nightmare and woke up at a reasonable time. First time in MANY months!!” Teigen tweeted back.

It was SO much better. I slept through the entire night, had no nightmare and woke up at a reasonable time. First time in MANY months!! https://t.co/Cn0pfxxewr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 6, 2020

