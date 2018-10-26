Chrissy Teigen shared a new photo of baby Miles — and he looks exactly like John Legend

caption Baby Miles looks like a mini version of John Legend. source Chrissy Teigen/Instagram and Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen shared a new photo of her son Miles on Instagram, and he looks just like John Legend.

Fans and celebrities like Trevor Noah and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui commented on the image of the baby, pointing out the resemblance.

Previously, Teigen has posted photos that prove how similar her daughter Luna looks to the “All of Me” singer.

Chrissy Teigen just shared a photo of son Miles – and he looks exactly like John Legend.

The cookbook author took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of Miles, who was born in May. “Baby bear is eating!” she captioned the photo.

Fans and celebrities alike couldn’t help but focus on the baby’s uncanny resemblance to the “All of Me” singer.

“That looks like you face swapped John onto a baby!” Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show” host, wrote.

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui echoed similar sentiments, saying: “At least there’ll never be a tabloid headline questioning the father.”

This isn’t the first time the similarity has been pointed out. In September, Legend shared two photos, one of Miles and another of himself as a baby, and wrote: “Miles inherited my love for lying on mustard colored blankets.”

Teigen and Legend have never been shy to share photos and videos of their son, in addition to gushing over daughter Luna (who was born in April 2016).

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb

The model also revealed how similar Luna looks to her father by sharing a photo of the Grammy-winning artist as a toddler with his family.

“Baby John = baby Luna,” she wrote.

Recently, Teigen opened up to People about conceiving using in vitro fertilization and said that her two kids were in the same petri dish even though they’re nearly two years apart in age. The 32-year-old cookbook author added that she’d like to have more children with Legend, who she has been married to since 2013.

“I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more,'” she said. “I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

