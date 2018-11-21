Chrissy Teigen says her Sports Illustrated contract banned the magazine from photographing her feet

- source
- Chrissy Teigen appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and explained that she doesn’t like “bare feet,” especially her own.
- “I used to have it in my Sports Illustrated contract, like ‘no feet.’ I would bury them in the sand,” the cookbook author and model explained.
- The 32-year-old also joked about her Thai roots, saying: “I have Asian jungle feet, like we’re meant to climb trees.”
- After revealing her insecurity, Teigen tried to conceal the body part and squealed when the camera zoomed in on them.
- “They’re what John [Legend] meant by ‘curves and edges,'” Teigen later tweeted, referencing the lyrics to her husband’s chart-topping song “All of Me.”
