Chrissy Teigen says her Sports Illustrated contract banned the magazine from photographing her feet

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Chrissy Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres that she doesn't like her own feet.

caption
Chrissy Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres that she doesn’t like her own feet.
source
Ellentube

  • Chrissy Teigen appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and explained that she doesn’t like “bare feet,” especially her own.
  • “I used to have it in my Sports Illustrated contract, like ‘no feet.’ I would bury them in the sand,” the cookbook author and model explained.
  • The 32-year-old also joked about her Thai roots, saying: “I have Asian jungle feet, like we’re meant to climb trees.”
  • After revealing her insecurity, Teigen tried to conceal the body part and squealed when the camera zoomed in on them.
  • “They’re what John [Legend] meant by ‘curves and edges,'” Teigen later tweeted, referencing the lyrics to her husband’s chart-topping song “All of Me.”
  • Watch the video below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.