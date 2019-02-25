Chrissy Teigen hilariously pushed John Legend out of the way so she could pose for pictures alone at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party

- source
- John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.
- On the red carpet, Teigen hilariously pushed her husband away so she could be photographed solo.
- Legend took the joke in stride, and the two were seen happily taking selfies together later on.
Chrissy Teigen made sure she had her moment in the limelight when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with her husband, John Legend, on Sunday night.
In a series of hilarious photos, the model-turned-cookbook author is seen pushing her husband away so she could be photographed alone on the red carpet.
It was all in good fun though, since the two were seen posing together later on, both for the photographers and in selfies of their own.
Teigen later joked about the appearance on Twitter.
“Honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference,” Teigen wrote.
honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference pic.twitter.com/KgncEGtet0
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2019
Read more: Chrissy Teigen says John Legend ‘cooked 7 days a week’ while she was pregnant
The moment may have been a reference to Cardi B and Offset’s red carpet walk at the Grammys earlier this month.
Offset came under fire for not backing away to let his wife, one of the night’s biggest stars, take some pictures alone in her elaborate vintage Mugler gown.
