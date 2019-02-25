Chrissy Teigen hilariously pushed John Legend out of the way so she could pose for pictures alone at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party

caption “Honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference,” Chrissy Teigen wrote on Twitter later. source Getty

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.

On the red carpet, Teigen hilariously pushed her husband away so she could be photographed solo.

Legend took the joke in stride, and the two were seen happily taking selfies together later on.

Chrissy Teigen made sure she had her moment in the limelight when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with her husband, John Legend, on Sunday night.

In a series of hilarious photos, the model-turned-cookbook author is seen pushing her husband away so she could be photographed alone on the red carpet.

It was all in good fun though, since the two were seen posing together later on, both for the photographers and in selfies of their own.

caption Teigen laughed as her husband backed off so she could take some pictures alone. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

caption Teigen welcomed her husband back to her side to take some selfies together later on. source Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Teigen later joked about the appearance on Twitter.

“Honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference,” Teigen wrote.

honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference pic.twitter.com/KgncEGtet0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2019

The moment may have been a reference to Cardi B and Offset’s red carpet walk at the Grammys earlier this month.

Offset came under fire for not backing away to let his wife, one of the night’s biggest stars, take some pictures alone in her elaborate vintage Mugler gown.