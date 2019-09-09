Chrissy Teigen calls Trump a ‘p—- a– b—-‘ for insulting her in a tweet without tagging her

Model Chrissy Teigen hit back after President Donald Trump described her as singer John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife” without tagging her account.

She tweeted on Sunday night: “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

Earlier in the day Trump had accused Teigen and Legend of stealing credit for a criminal justice reform bill that Trump passed in December 2018, and for which Legend had long campaigned.

The First Step Act reduces mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses and eased the federal “three strike” rule that imposed a life sentence for three or more convictions.

Legend had on Sunday appeared on an MSNBC program on “Justice for All,” a criminal justice reform program for which the singer has long campaigned.

Tonight at 7pm PT/10pm ET, I will be joining @LesterHoltNBC for an @NBCNews Town Hall on @MSNBC to discuss our country’s broken criminal justice system. Follow @LetsFreeAmerica to learn more about my work to end mass incarceration. #JusticeForAll pic.twitter.com/9DFySXsgDY — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 8, 2019

This prompted a tweet storm from the president, who said that MSNBC was not giving him and other Republicans due credit for a recent criminal justice reform bill.

Trump was referring to the First Step Act, which he signed into law in December 2018. The bipartisan bill reduced mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offences, and eased the federal “three strike” rule imposing a life sentence for three or more convictions.

The bill is partly aimed at redressing sentencing laws, which have disproportionally affected African Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans.

Trump tweeted: “But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Hours later Teigen, whom Trump blocked on Twitter, snapped back.

“lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she tweeted.

“the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned,” she added, referring to the MSNBC program. “I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch.”

Later, she and Legend encouraged followers to make #PresidentPussyAssBitch to trend by jokingly imploring people not to.

no guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentPussyAssBitch, not yours!!!!!! https://t.co/hSJ0UxjbaO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Please don't make this foul mouthed hashtag trend #PresidentPussyAssBitch https://t.co/TMaq58hzIx — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Legend also tweeted that Trump had nothing better to do with his Sunday night, and jokingly asked First Lady Melania Trump to step in.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Your country needs you, Melania — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Teigen has ridiculed and criticized Trump on Twitter since 2012, long before his successful bid for the presidency.

Trump blocked her in July 2017 after she tweeted “Lolllllll no one likes you” to him after he complained that Republicans were not doing enough to “protect their president.”