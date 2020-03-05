Chrissy Teigen says she wants her breast implants removed but doesn’t want to die ‘in boob surgery’

caption Chrissy Teigen said she’s concerned as a mother about the risks of having surgery. source Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen has said she wants to get her breast implants removed but is concerned about the risks of surgery.

“I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years,” Teigen said in the March cover issue of Glamour UK. “But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'”

The 34-year-old model told the magazine she got her breasts done when she was “about 20 years old” as she believed they’d help her modeling career.

“I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!” Teigen said.

Despite saying her breasts were now “screwed” after having kids, she added that becoming a mother had made her comfortable in her own skin.

The model revealed she went under the knife when she was “about 20 years old” because she believed it would help her modeling career.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she said.

“It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!”

Rather than going up a cup size, Teigen said her surgery involved making her breasts “rounder and firmer.”

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line,” Teigen said.

caption Teigen has been a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model eight times. source Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

But Teigen, who is married to John Legend, said her breast implants were now “screwed” after having her children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1.

“But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” Teigen said.

While her breasts have changed since giving birth, Teigen said becoming a mother had made her comfortable in her own skin.

The eight-time “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit cover model said she previously “used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon, and night.”

“I knew what the scales would say after each meal. I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at,” Teigen said.

“That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number.”

Teigen, whose Twitter bio is “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive,” referring to Legend’s honor in People magazine, said that she and Legend wanted no body topic to be “taboo” with their kids and that she hoped to raise her son as “the ultimate feminist.”

“And you make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women,” Teigen said. “You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future.”