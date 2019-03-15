Heartbreaking images from inside the New Zealand mosque show wounded people, bodies, and bullet cases after mass shooting killed 49

caption A police officer stands guard during Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, providing extra security after the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand. source REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Editor’s Note: Images and descriptions in this story are disturbing.

Images and videos from inside a New Zealand mosque show the aftermath of a massacre that killed at least 49 people on Friday.

A suspect opened fire at two Christchurch mosques, killing 49 worshippers and wounding 48 others.

Footage from the Linwood Mosque, where seven people were killed, was circulated on social media. Some stills have been censored.

The video shows gun casings littering the floor while grieving people huddle over blood-soaked bodies.

Moments before the attack at Linwood, 41 other Muslims were shot dead in an attack on the nearby Al Noor Mosque.

Read our full coverage of the New Zealand shooting here.

Images from inside one of the Christchurch, New Zealand, mosques targeted in a terror attack on Friday shows the desperate aftermath of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of at least 49 people.

Images from a video posted on social media and broadcast in an edited format by Sky News show the inside of the Linwood Mosque, where a gunman killed seven people. Another later died at the hospital.

caption Worshippers hunch over dead bodies, blurred by broadcasters, at the Linwood Mosque. source Sky News

Brass bullet casings can be seen scattered over the floor in between distraught mourners, and blood-drenched bodies are seen seen slumped against walls and outside in the driveway.

The footage shows the main room of the mosque, where screams and wailing can be heard. A young child can be seen hugging an adult lying on the floor.

caption Moments after a gunman killed seven people at the Linwood Mosque. source Sky News

Read more: What we know so far about the suspects in the New Zealand mosque shootings

Alongside the seven killed at Linwood, the terrorist killed another 41 Muslims at the Al Noor Mosque, 3 1/2 miles away, just moments before.

caption Dead bodies (blurred) lie outside the Linwood Mosque, where seven worshippers were killed on Friday. Another later died in the hospital. source Twitter/Shagufta Malik

The gunman is believed to have livestreamed the massacre on Facebook, and the video appeared to show him using an AR-15 automatic weapon. The shells in the video of the Linwood Mosque match those used by AR-15 guns. Facebook deleted the video and suspended the account.

caption One of the gun shells on the floor of the mosque in Linwood. source Sky News

New Zealand police have released little information about the suspect and his capture. They described the gunman only as a 28-year-old man who has been charged with murder and said he’s set to appear in court Saturday morning.

Police also arrested three other people in connection with the massacre, including two men and one woman. Two of those people were armed at the scene of the shooting, but one of them was likely “not related” to the attack, authorities said.

Here are some other striking images from a day that rocked New Zealand.