This timeline of the Christchurch mosque shootings shows how the massacre of 49 Muslim worshippers unfolded in New Zealand

At least 49 Muslim worshippers were shot dead by two gunmen at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

Three people, armed when captured, have been detained by New Zealand Police. One of the three, a 28-year-old man, has been charged with murder.

Here’s a timeline showing how New Zealand’s deadliest-ever mass shooting elapsed.

At least 49 people were killed on Friday when two separate men opened fire at worshippers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand.

41 people were killed with an automatic weapon at the Masjid Al Noor mosque on Deans Avenue, and eight others were shot by a separate gunman at a mosque in Linwood, 3.5 miles to the east.

Neither shooter was on a terrorism watch list, police said, and the attack was “very well-planned.” One other armed person was arrested.

Here’s how the massacre unfolded in real time:

On Thursday, March 13, 2019, a man posted a 74-page manifesto on 8chan called “The Great Replacement” explaining why he would shortly be killing Islamic “invaders.”

caption This was the logo on the front of the manifesto. source The Great Replacement

He said: “To take revenge on the invaders for the hundreds of thousands of deaths caused by foreign invaders in European lands.”

This is who he said he was: an “ordinary white man” who “decided to take a stand to ensure a future for my people.”

caption Part of a manifesto shard online explaining why the author would be killing people. source The Great Replacement

The person said they was going to carry out an attack:

“To most of all show the invaders that our lands will never be their lands, our homelands are our own and that, as long as a white man still lives, they will NEVER conquer our lands and they will never replace our people.”

The man said he planned an attack 2 years in advance — and an attack in Christchurch three months ago.

“It is a terrorist attack,” the manifesto stated.

24 hours after the 8chan post at 1:40 p.m. local time on Friday — A man entered the Masjid Al Noor masque in Christchurch and opened fire with an automatic weapon.

Worshipper Mohan Ibn Ibrahim told CNN he was inside the mosque when the shooting began.

“There were more than 200 people inside. The gunman came from the backside. Gunshots went on for a long time. We had to jump the wall to escape.”

2:11 p.m. — Christchurch police attend the scene at the Masjid Al Noor mosque.

caption Armed police maintain a presence outside the Masijd Ayesha Mosque in Manurewa. source Phil Walter/Getty Images

Canterbury Police tweeted: “We have a critical incident in Deans Avenue Christchurch. Please avoid the area. We will give more in the near future.”

Simultaneously, police say another shooter had opened fire at a mosque in Linwood, 3.5 miles to the east.

caption The mosque in Linwood. source Google Maps

The two mosques are separated by a 10-minute drive.

caption The location of the two mosques in Christchurch. source Google Maps

2:17 p.m. — A number of local schools go into lockdown. Survivors flee from the mosques.

2:54 p.m. — Police Commissioner Mike Bush says the situation is “serious and evolving” and involves an active shooter.

caption NZ Police Chief Mike Bush. source TVNZ

Bush also urges people to stay off the streets in Christchurch and remain indoors.Shortly afterwards, the Canterbury District Health Board activates its mass casualty plan.

3:20 p.m. — Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says she is “shocked beyond words” at the events.

caption Lianne Dalziel. source YouTube/EnMode

4:00 p.m. — Police commissioner Mike Bush confirms one person is in custody but warns the people of Christchurch there may be other gunmen at large.

caption Police Commissioner Mike Bush speaks to media during a press conference. source Getty

Witnesses told media one gunman was “white, aged in his 30s or 40s and wearing a uniform.”

Bush also asks for Muslims across New Zealand to stay away from their local mosque.

4:10 p.m. — New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calls it: “One of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

caption New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. source 1 News

“This is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence,” she told media.

7:00 p.m. — Ardern confirms a minimum of 40 worshippers were killed. Preliminary counts place 30 of the deaths at the Masjid Al Noor mosque, and 10 at Linwood.

She said more than 20 were seriously injured.

She says the offender is in custody, adding: “I can give that assurance, he has been apprehended. He is also accompanied by two other associates.”

Asked about the attackers not being on intelligence agency watchlists, she says it is an indication they “had not acted in a way that warranted it.”

4:00 p.m. — Police say they’re aware people are sharing footage of the mass shooting online. A 16-minute head-cam livestream showing an attack on a mosque was broadcast on social media.

caption A man in the video widely shared online which purports to show the shooting at Deans Avenue. source Live4

Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.

“We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.”

The man who live streamed himself attacking a mosque identified himself online before the rampage as Brenton Tarrant. Police have not confirmed his identity.

4:30 p.m. Police tell people to avoid mosques across the country.

caption The Deans Avenue Mosque, Christchurch. source Google Maps.

5:30 p.m. — New Zealand police say they have taken four people in custody. Three men and one woman.

Police said two explosive devices were found on one of the attackers’ cars.

6:00 p.m. — New Zealand police announce they’ve ended the lockdown on schools.

New Zealand police announce they've ended the lockdown on schools.

7:00 p.m. — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says one of the four people arrested by NZ police is an Australian citizen.

caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. source Sky News

He added: “Australia and New Zealand, we’re not just allies, we’re not just partners, we’re family and as family members with our New Zealand cousins today, we grieve, we are shocked, we’re appalled, we’re outraged.”

28-year-old white man.

8:15 p.m. — The death toll has reached 49, police commissioner Mike Bush says.

caption New Zealand’s police commissioner Mike Bush. source Sky News

He said the attack was “very well-planned.”

9:07 p.m. — Christchurch hospital says it’s treating 48 patients with gunshot wounds, including several children.

10:14 p.m. — New Zealand police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear at Christchurch District Court on Saturday morning.

Two others remain in custody under arrest. None of the suspects were on a terror watch list.

11:00 p.m. — Christchurch remains on lockdown.