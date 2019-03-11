A fashion designer sent models down the runway wearing sparkling pantsuits inspired by the ‘Powerpuff Girls’

On Friday, fashion designer Christian Cowan debuted his Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls collection with a runway show held at the City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California.

The collection was filled with pink, blue, and green designs inspired by the animated superheroes.

Cowan told InStyle that he chose to collaborate with the “Powerpuff Girls” because “they don’t need saving,” and are representative of “strong” and “powerful” women.

Paris Hilton made an appearance on the runway in a pink-and-black ensemble. She also carried her dog, Baby Diamond.

Fashion designer Christian Cowan brought the “Powerpuff Girls” to life with his latest collection.

The Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls collection was revealed on Friday at the City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California, and featured pink, blue, and green designs inspired by the animated characters.

Speaking to InStyle before the show, Cowan said the line was created to honor women’s empowerment.

Three models stole the show while wearing sparkling pantsuits

The matching ensembles were paired with sparkling black helmets, latex gloves, and matching belts – seemingly inspired by the styles worn by Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup in the cartoon series.

Speaking to InStyle before the show, Cowan said that the pantsuits were inspired by a look he previously created for Lady Gaga in 2017.

“The first outfit I ever made for Gaga, there’s a version of that, three times,” Cowan told InStyle.

caption Christian Cowan created this look for Lady Gaga in 2017. source Splash News

Cowan also told InStyle that his show was created with women’s empowerment in mind

“I went with ‘Powerpuff Girls,’ but I wanted to pick up the powerful message in the cartoon,” Cowan said. “Growing up, there were so many shows that showed women as damsels in distress and I never liked that, because my mom is such a strong woman.”

“Powerpuff Girls, they don’t need saving,” Cowan continued. “They’re doing their thing, and so I wanted strong powerful women in the show.”

Cowan also took-on the ‘naked trend’ during his fashion show

He showcased three sheer dresses in shades of blue, pink, and green, and paired them with chunky combat boots and wrapped headbands.

Models wore the daring looks while walking on a striped runway that was also seemingly inspired by the “Powerpuff Girls.”

Paris Hilton made a special appearance during the show

She walked the runway with her dog Diamond Baby, and modeled a pink-and-black tulle dress over a latex high-neck bodysuit.

Before the show, Hilton gave fans a sneak peak at the runway collection

But instead of sharing a clip of herself, Hilton shared a video of her dog wearing a pink bow.

She later took to Instagram again, this time to showcase a purse designed to look like Bubbles. She captioned the photo with a simple statement: “I’m a #PowerPuffGirl.”