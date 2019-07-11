Christian Louboutin says he’s ‘vaguely horrified’ by how some people wear his shoes

caption Christian Louboutin is famed for his iconic red-soled shoes. source José Castellar/Shutterstock/Vydrenkova

Christian Louboutin is famous the world over for his red-soled shoes.

The footwear designer’s creations are regularly seen adorning the feet of some of the most famous people on the planet.

However, Louboutin recently revealed he’s sometimes “vaguely horrified” by how his customers wear his shoes.

But at the same time, he’s always happy to see someone wearing one of his designs.

Christian Louboutin is arguably the most famous shoe designer in the world.

His iconic red-soled shoes, which start from £500 ($695) a pair, are beloved of Hollywood A-listers, royalty, and global megastars alike.

So famous is the French designer that his creations are regularly referred to simply as “Louboutins” – or “red bottoms,” as per Cardi B.

But if you are privileged enough to own a pair of the status symbols, be warned that the man behind the shoes may well be judging your look.

caption Christian Louboutin at a press event in London. source Rachel Hosie

At a recent press event in London to celebrate Louboutin’s upcoming exhibition at The Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris, the designer told journalists he’s sometimes “vaguely horrified” by how people wear his shoes.

However, he added that at the same time, he’s always happy to see people wearing his creations.

The Frenchman explained that he believes it’s up to each person to wear his shoes however they please, and that’s “a nice thing,” so as a designer “you should be grateful.”

Louboutin summed up his approach with the French expression, “On propose, tu dispose,” which essentially means that he as the designer offers his creations, and it’s up to you what you do with them.

He explained that if he cared more about how his shoes were worn, he’d design clothes.

“If I thought people should wear a shoe in a very specific way, I would probably do a proposal for that,” Louboutin said.

“But I’m not a clothes designer, I’ve never wanted [to be one], I never will design clothes. I’m really happy with my objects.”

And, Louboutin added that sometimes he’s actually “happily surprised” by how his creations are styled by wearers.