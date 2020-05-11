USMNT star Christian Pulisic said his new teammates blanked him for days after his $72 million transfer to Chelsea

caption Christian Pulisic. source Getty/Visionhaus

The 21-year-old said that in order to get his new teammates to welcome him, he had to let his game do the talking on the training pitch.

The USMNT star joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of $72 million in January 2019, though he didn’t join forces with his new teammates until the summer.

When he did, things didn’t go as smoothly as the now 21-year-old would have hoped for.

“It was all pretty crazy what happened,” Pulisic told the 13&ME podcast. “I had to fly straight from my summer break right after the Gold Cup. I had one week off and I didn’t really get a summer.

“The team had already started pre-season in Japan so I flew straight there and I had to literally fly by myself and then meet the team who had flown from London.

“I got on the bus, they had just arrived as well. Everyone is half asleep, I go and sit on the bus and nobody even noticed me. Nobody said anything. There were maybe one or two guys who said ‘hey, hello’ and I was like: ‘What’s going on here?'”

Pulisic added that in order to get the rest of the squad to welcome him, he had to let his game do the talking on the training pitch.

“Those first couple of days of training I was nervous. You know how it’s like when you move to a new team. They’re nice guys off the field but to earn that respect you have to show on the field you have that ability, that’s just how it is,” he said.

“I had to go in on day three when I had a really good training, scored some goals, had some nice plays and assists and then I felt the guys coming and talking to me and getting their respect. It’s interesting how it works but they’ve been great guys and I’ve enjoyed it.”

Despite suffering a torn abductor muscle that kept him out of the final 1o games before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, Pulisic finished the campaign with six goals and six assists for Frank Lampard’s side.

