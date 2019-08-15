The Hazard-esque American sensation Christian Pulisic has been heralded as a ‘big signing’ with ‘more to come’ after UEFA Super Cup performance

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard says “there is lots more to come” from Christian Pulisic after hailing his display in the UEFA Super Cup, according to Goal.

Pulisic assisted Olivier Giroud for the opening goal on the night, and had a goal disallowed for offside as Chelsea lost to Liverpool after a penalty shootout.

The 20-year-old joined Chelsea for $73 million from Borussia Dortmund in January, however stayed with the German club on-loan for the remainder of last season.

He is now considered a “big signing” for the club, Lampard said.

Christian Pulisic has been heralded by Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard, who says there is “lots, lots more to come” from the American sensation after his brilliant UEFA Super Cup display on Wednesday.

Chelsea, who was coming off the back of a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, put in a solid performance in Istanbul against Liverpool, but was unable to prevent back-to-back defeats, losing on penalties with the scores level at 2-2 after 120 minutes.

There were plenty of positives for Frank Lampard’s new-look side however, including the performance of $76 million signing Christian Pulisic.

The 20-year-old stole the show at the Vodafone Arena, producing a sublime assist for Olivier Giroud’s opener, whilst also having a sensational goal – one that was eerily reminiscent of Eden Hazard who recently departed for Real Madrid – ruled out for offside.

Watch Pulisic’s disallowed goal, and the rest of the game’s highlights, here:

After the performance, Lampard heaped praise on Stamford Bridge’s new poster boy, and said he is expecting big things from the USA international in the weeks and months to come.

“I was pleased and there is a lot more to come,” he said, according to Goal. “The expectancy is right, he is a big signing for us but you have to remember his age.

“He’s 20 and come into the league, into this game, against Liverpool, one of the most intense teams in football.

“It took a bit of time early in the game to get his feeling. But once he did, you could see his confidence in carrying the ball and to create.

“I am really happy with him. There is lots, lots more to come, again all the good signs for what he can be for the club.”

Chelsea started the game brightly, with the forward Pedro coming close to opening the scoring after 21 minutes, when he struck the post with his fierce effort from an acute angle.

And Lampard’s side got the breakthrough it deserved 14 minutes later when Pulisic drove through the Liverpool midfield, before feeding Olivier Giroud with the fine through ball which the Frenchman coolly slotted past Adrian to make it 1-0.

Pulisic almost made it two with his dazzling solo effort moments later, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

After the break, Liverpool and the newly introduced Roberto Firmino adopted an attack-first strategy, and took little time to find themselves an equalizer – the Brazilian substitute setting up Sadio Mane for an easy finish just two minutes into the second half.

Mane scored his second of the night early in extra time to make it 2-1, before Chelsea midfielder Jorginho made it two-a-piece four minutes later when he converted a controversial penalty won by Tammy Abraham, who was perceived to have flopped without much contact.

Abraham then perhaps justly missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out to hand Liverpool it’s a record fourth UEFA Super Cup title.