Christian Pulisic has been far more effective than Eden Hazard was in his debut season at Chelsea FC

caption Christian Pulisic has had a better start to his Chelsea career than Eden Hazard. source Getty

Christian Pulisic has been more effective than Eden Hazard was during his debut season at Chelsea FC in 2012-2013.

The American has managed a goal and assist every 74 minutes in his first 10 games for Chelsea, while Eden Hazard did so every 94 minutes.

Pulisic’s start at Stamford Bridge also eclipses those of Arjen Robben, Florent Malouda, and Willian.

Read more of our soccer coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Christian Pulisic has been far more effective than Eden Hazard was during his debut season at Chelsea FC in 2012/13.

Pulisic, who signed from Borussia Dortmund for a club record fee of $73 million earlier this year, scored a hat-trick against Burnley FC on Saturday, taking his total of goals and assists to eight in his first 10 games for Frank Lampard’s side.

Top moments in American history:

1. Christian Pulisic's hat-trick

2. Moon landing

3. ????‍♂️pic.twitter.com/OUrKKn97HD — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) October 26, 2019

However, having come off the bench as a substitute in four of those games, it means the American forward has managed an impressive goal or assist every 74 minutes.

In comparison, Eden Hazard, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 from LOSC Lille, managed a goal contribution every 94 minutes in his first 10 games for the club – nine of which he started in.

It’s also a better start than 3 of Chelsea’s Premier League champions

Pulisic’s offerings also mean he has enjoyed a better start to life in south west London than Arjen Robben, Florent Malouda, and Willian – all of whom have won Premier League titles with Chelsea.

Robben, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven in 2004, contributed a goal or assist every 84 minutes during his first 10 games for the club, while Malouda, who joined from Olympique Lyonnais in 2007, did so every 139 minutes.

Willian, who remains with the club today, managed a goal or assist every 147 minutes in his first 10 appearances following his move from Shakhtar Donestk in 2013.

Pulisic has come under fire for having a slow start to his Chelsea career.

The American was labelled a “poor fit” for Frank Lampard’s side by former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, while the former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton told BBC 5Live that Lampard would not have signed him had he been given the choice.

After scoring his first ever career hat-trick however, the 21-year-old says he’s is thankful for the backing of his manager despite the criticism he has faced, and that he hopes to keep on improving as the weeks go by.

“[Lampard] believes in me, he has told me that,” Pulisic told Chelsea’s official website.

“I wanted to be on the field as much as I could right from the start, that’s everyone’s goal. I didn’t come here expecting everything to be easy and to start every game. I had to work for my spot, just like anyone does, and I am proud of the journey I have had so far.

“I have to keep working hard in training and earn my spot. That’s how it is at the highest level. I am going to continue doing so, and hopefully Saturday was just the start.”

Read more:

Christian Pulisic can be the Tiger Woods of American soccer, the Chelsea FC star’s childhood club chairman says

These are the 20 best young soccer players on the planet right now

A soccer agent claims he once gave former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson a $39,000 Rolex in return for fixing a match

FC Barcelona has a shortlist of 3 high-profile players to replace Luis Suarez but 2 of them would be a massive waste of money

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly makes more money being an influencer on Instagram than he does playing soccer for Juventus