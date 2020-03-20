Christian Siriano says he has a full team of people ready to make masks from home to help with New York’s dwindling supply due to the coronavirus

caption Christian Siriano tweeted that his team would help make masks for New York state. source Miller Mobley/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Christian Siriano says he will make masks as New York’s medical supplies become burdened by a growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The designer tweeted that he had a full team ready to help on Friday after New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo asked for businesses to help manufacture more medical supplies needed to confront the pandemic during a press briefing.

Siriano wrote that he had a full sewing team still on staff working from home and Cuomo responded, thanking the designer and asking for others to participate as well.

Cuomo specifically mentioned needing items like masks, gloves, and gowns for healthcare workers.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press briefing asking for businesses in New York to help manufacture more medical supplies needed to confront the coronavirus.

“If you can make them, we will give you the funding to do it,” he said. “I’m asking businesses to get creative.”

In the briefing, Cuomo mentioned the items needed for healthcare workers included items like gloves, gowns, and masks. One person that answered Cuomo’s plea was designer and “Project Runway” mentor Christian Siriano.

“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” he tweeted.

If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help. — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

Cuomo first responded, “Thank you. Please follow back and we will DM you.”

Thank you. Please follow back and we will DM you. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

After his response, the governor tweeted asking others to join Siriano in helping make the much-needed medical supples: “We’re in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”

We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who's next? Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Representatives for Christian Siriano told Insider they are “still in the early stages” of production.

In the same press briefing, New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state has already started using existing stockpiles of medical supplies and is shipping them to hospitals in need. Cuomo also urged businesses to contact his office or email COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov if they have unused supplies or are willing to help.

“I’ll pay businesses more. I’ll fund a new business if you can make these products,” he said. “I’m doing everything I can to increase the production.”

According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of active coronavirus cases in New York state is currently at more than 8,000.

With medical supplies dwindling across the country, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers are rallying on social media by using the hashtag #GetMePPE – PPE refers to personal protection equipment – to show how they are being forced to reuse masks and other supplies because of the shortage.

“This is me in the 1 (one) N95 mask I have to see patients in our suburban LA pediatric office. Sprayed it with Lysol tonight and hung it to dry to reuse in the morning,” Dr. Rebecca Mandel, a pediatrician in California, tweeted.

#GetMePPE! This is me in the 1 (one) N95 mask I have to see patients in our suburban LA pediatric office. Sprayed it with Lysol tonight and hung it to dry to reuse in the morning. #wtf #covid19 #help #stayhome @AmerAcadPeds @RepAdamSchiff @SenFeinstein @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/XR7ffaJrXW — Rebecca Mandel MD MPH (@DrRebeccaMandel) March 17, 2020

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said millions of masks were being manufactured in response to the shortage and said state governors should handle the issue during a White House briefing. The president did not give further information on how the federal government planned to take action to address the lack of medical resources.

Governor Cuomo’s team did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.