Christian Yelich accused Manny Machado of being a dirty player and reportedly called him a potty word after controversial play in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a thrilling Game 4 of the NLCS with a walk-off single in the 13th inning to even the series, 2-2.

A routine grounder in the tenth inning caused the benches to clear when Manny Machado kicked first baseman, Jesus Aguilar.

After the game, Christian Yelich called it “a dirty play by a dirty player,” and then referred to Machado as something you should not say in front of your parents.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a thrilling Game 4 of the NLCS with a walk-off single in the 13th inning to even the series, 2-2, but it was a routine groundout in the tenth inning that most people were talking about after the game.

With one out in the bottom of the tenth inning, Manny Machado hit a grounder to shortstop and was easily thrown out at first base. However, when he crossed the bag, he dragged his left foot and appeared to intentionally kick first baseman, Jesus Aguilar.

Aguilar immediately expressed dissatisfaction and the benches briefly emptied.

But the strongest rebuke was saved for after the game from Milwaukee Brewers MVP candidate, Christian Yelich who called Machado a “dirty player.”

“He is a player that has a history with those types of incidents,” Yelich said to the media after the game. “One time is an incident. Repeated over and over and over again, it’s a dirty play. It’s a dirty play by a dirty player. I have a lot of respect for him as a player, but you can’t respect someone who plays the game like that … It has no place in our game.”

Yelich wasn’t done. When he wrapped up his comments, he was heard using some, let’s say, colorful language to describe Machado, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“F— that mother f—er,” Yelich said.

