Watch Christina Aguilera surprise strangers with a serenade and donuts

Christina Aguilera surprise strangers with a serenade and donuts

Olivia Singh, Insider
ABC

  • Christina Aguilera pranked visitors at Randy’s Donuts in California as part of a new segment on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” called “Undercover Sing.”
  • Hidden cameras were set up inside the shop to capture the reactions from customers, who had no idea that the singer was in a room watching them.
  • As people approached the counter, Aguilera belted out personalized songs (to the tune of her hits, like “Genie in a Bottle” and “Survivor”) based on their appearances.
  • She then stepped out of a curtain and appeared with a microphone in one hand and donuts in the other for the delighted customers.
  • Watch the video below.

