Watch Christina Aguilera surprise strangers with a serenade and donuts

- source
- ABC
- Christina Aguilera pranked visitors at Randy’s Donuts in California as part of a new segment on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” called “Undercover Sing.”
- Hidden cameras were set up inside the shop to capture the reactions from customers, who had no idea that the singer was in a room watching them.
- As people approached the counter, Aguilera belted out personalized songs (to the tune of her hits, like “Genie in a Bottle” and “Survivor”) based on their appearances.
- She then stepped out of a curtain and appeared with a microphone in one hand and donuts in the other for the delighted customers.
- Watch the video below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.