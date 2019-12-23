Christina Aguilera made her TikTok debut by putting a holiday spin on her hit song ‘Genie in a Bottle’

- On Saturday, Christina Aguilera revealed that she joined TikTok, a popular app where users post short videos.
- The 39-year-old singer tweeted a link to her first video on TikTok, which was set to her hit song “Genie in a Bottle” that was released as part of her self-titled 1999 album.
- In the video, Aguilera is walking down a staircase, recreating the “Genie in a Bottle” choreography, and jumping into a Christmas stocking.
- She shared an additional video that showed her daughter, Summer, jumping in and joining her.
- “Santa’s little helper. Next gen genie ????♀️????#genieinbottle,” Aguilera captioned the video.
- Watch Aguilera’s first TikTok in the video below.
Jumpin into Xmas like ❌???? #GenieInABottle
(psssttt just joined #TikTok! ????) https://t.co/PVAz0jUeLo pic.twitter.com/GIyMZAXhrc
— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) December 21, 2019