Christine Blasey Ford testified against Brett Kavanaugh over a month ago — and she’s still getting threats

Professor Christine Blasey Ford’s life has not returned to normal after she came forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh, who is now a Supreme Court justice, of sexually assaulting her while they were both in high school during the 1980s.

According to a report from NPR, Ford continues to receive threats, has moved four times, and has not returned to her job.

Ford testified on September 27.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court and took his seat on the bench on Thursday.

It’s been over a month since California professor Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming that Brett Kavanaugh, then a Supreme Court justice nominee, sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school during the 1980s.

But since her September 27 testimony, Ford’s life has hardly returned to normal, according to a report from NPR.

“Justice Kavanaugh ascended to the Supreme Court, but the threats to Dr. Ford continue,” her lawyers, Debra Katz, Lisa Banks, and Michael Bromwich, told NPR in a statement.

As of September, the Ford family had moved four times, according to a statement on a GoFundMe page. Her family has also enlisted a private security detail. Additionally, Ford has not been able to return to her job as a psychology professor at Palo Alto University.

And all she wants is a return to normalcy away from the spotlight, NPR reported.

“Dr. Ford’s current focus is solely on recovering from the experience and returning to her job responsibilities – not on writing a book,” her lawyers said in a statement.

Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice later in September. He officially took his seat on the bench on Thursday.

In the statement to NPR, her lawyers also addressed the two GoFundMe accounts that were set up in Ford’s name, which were discussed during the Senate hearing.

“Dr. Ford and her family have tremendous gratitude for the generous crowdfunded contributions they have received,” her lawyers said. “These funds have been used exclusively for necessary costs of physical security and housing occasioned by coming forward about her sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh.”

Her lawyers said the excess funds will be donated to “organizations that support trauma survivors,” but did not specify any groups in particular.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.