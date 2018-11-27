Christine Blasey Ford says she and her family ‘feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal’

caption Christine Blasey Ford. source Michael Reynolds/Getty Images

On November 21, Christine Blasey Ford posted an update to her GoFundMe page, announcing that she would no longer be accepting donations.

Ford said that she and her family had been using the funds to pay for a security service, a home security system, temporary local housing, and housing and security in Washington, D.C.

Now, she said, they are no longer accepting donations via GoFundMe.

At the time, Ford’s page has raised $647,610, exceeding the original goal of $150,000.

As her lawyers previously said, any funds not used to cover security costs will be donated to “organizations that support trauma survivors.”

It has been two months since California professor Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, alleging that Brett Kavanaugh, then a Supreme Court justice nominee, sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school during the 1980s.

In that time, Ford has continued to receive threats. But in a November 21 update to her GoFundMe fundraising page, Ford said she’s optimistic that her family’s life will return to normal.

“Your tremendous outpouring of support and kind letters have made it possible for us to cope with the immeasurable stress, particularly the disruption to our safety and privacy,” Ford said in the update to the fundraising page. “Because of your support, I feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal.”

Read more: Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford say their client is not interested in seeing Brett Kavanaugh impeached from the Supreme Court

In her update, Ford said that she had decided to stop accepting donations to her GoFundMe. At the time, Ford’s page has raised $647,610, exceeding the original goal of $150,000.

“The funds you have sent through GoFundMe have been a godsend,” she wrote. “Your donations have allowed us to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves against frightening threats, including physical protection and security for me and my family, and to enhance the security for our home.”

Ford said that she and her family had been using the funds to pay for a security service since September 19, a home security system, temporary local housing, and housing and security in Washington, D.C.

She said that any leftover funds will be donated to “organizations that support trauma survivors,” as lawyers representing her have previously said in a statement. Ford wrote that she is still determining where to donate the funds at the time, but will announce the decision on her GoFundMe page once has been reached.

“Although coming forward was terrifying, and caused disruption to our lives, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my civic duty,” she wrote. “Having done so, I am in awe of the many women and men who have written me to share similar life experiences, and now have bravely shared their experience with friends and family, many for the first time.”