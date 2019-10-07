Christine Sydelko is bashing all the YouTubers who went to her ex-roommate Tana Mongeau’s ‘fake wedding’ to Jake Paul

caption Christine Sydelko; Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul at their staged wedding ceremony. source Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Denise Truscello/Getty

Christine Sydelko announced in September that she had quit “internet stuff,” basically saying that she wasn’t going to be a YouTuber anymore.

She’s still active on Twitter and has lobbed a few barbs at other YouTubers – including Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau, her former roommate.

She mocked the influencers who attended their “fake wedding,” calling it “one of the saddest/cringiest things I’ve ever seen.”

Sydelko’s attacks have stirred up drama in her former YouTube crew. Another one of her former roommates and frequent YouTube co-collaborator who attended the wedding, Chris Klemens, quote-tweeted Sydelko and called it “a slap in the face.” Mongeau liked his tweet.

Now that Christine Sydelko has quit her YouTube career, she’s flinging dirt toward her old peers.

Sydelko tweeted on Monday that YouTubers who attended Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s “fake wedding” were cringe-y and sad.

“i know I’m like 2 months late but since i truly have nothing to lose at this point I’ll just say it: the amount of youtubers who drove/flew all the way to Vegas to attend a fake wedding just for video content is one of the saddest/cringiest things I’ve ever seen [sic],” she wrote.

Sydelko used to run in the same circle as Mongeau, and the two even lived together briefly. They also at one point had the same manager, Jordan Worona.

caption Mongeau and Paul claim to have gotten married, but no evidence of a marriage license in the state of Nevada has surfaced. The two have also implied that they are not legally wed. source Denise Truscello / Getty

Since quitting the internet (she’s off YouTube and Instagram, but not Twitter), Sydelko has tweeted multiple times in disdain of other YouTubers. And some of them have responded to her attacks.

Chris Klemens, who also used to live with Sydelko and was a frequent co-collaborator of hers on YouTube, was at the #Jana wedding. He quote-tweeted the dig at attendees.

“Guys, stop tagging me in s— like this it was a slap in the face the first time ew ew ew,” he wrote.

Mongeau liked Klemens’ tweet.

The nuptials between Mongeau and Paul have received a lot of criticism, largely because it’s unlikely that the two are actually legally married. There is no evidence of a marriage license in the state of Nevada, where the wedding took place, and Mongeau has said the union isn’t legally binding.

However, as per a recent update on both of their channels, the two are still “married.”

Many of the replies to Sydelko’s latest tweets have accused her of being negative and hypocritical, although she’s defended herself in return.

“you can disagree with my opinions you can think I’m annoying because of them you can unfollow me but it doesn’t mean I’m wrong or not allowed to tweet them or that I’m ‘bitter’ people really love to picture me sitting on my phone fuming about all this when it simply isn’t true,” she tweeted most recently.

Neither Sydelko, Klemens, Mongeau, nor Paul immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.