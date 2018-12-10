The average time to solve this Christmas brainteaser is 3 minutes, how fast can you do it?

Can you spot the turkeys?

Can you spot the turkeys?
Courtesy of Stay In Cornwall

Happy holidays! To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, Stay In Cornwall has designed a brand-new brainteaser depicting a frantic Christmas dinner. Somehow, five of the turkeys have gone missing from the kitchen.

Do you think you can find them all? According to Stay In Cornwall, it takes people three to four minutes to fully solve the brainteaser.

Got your stopwatch ready? Here’s the puzzle.

Use the one in the attic for reference.

Use the one in the attic for reference.
Courtesy of Stay In Cornwall

Found them? Don’t forget to check all nine rooms – and no, the one in the attic doesn’t count. That’s just for reference.

Still stumped? We’ve found all of them, after some searching.

Ready?

Keep scrolling.

No turning back now …

Here’s where the turkeys are hiding.

Did you catch them all?

Did you catch them all?
Stay In Cornwall

That one in Santa’s sleigh was tricky. What was your time?

