21 photos that show why everyone should go to Disney during the holidays

One of the best (and most crowded) times of year to go to a Disney park is during the holiday season. While it can be overwhelming, there’s nothing quite like spending Christmas at the most magical place on Earth.

INSIDER rounded up 21 of the most festive photos of holiday celebrations in Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida, from Christmas parties for kids to special holiday fireworks and parades.

We challenge you not to book a last-minute holiday trip to a Disney theme park after checking out these magical pictures.

Disney at Christmastime is actually the most magical place on Earth.

caption The view of Disney World’s Main Street, U.S.A. at Christmas from the top of the train station. source Jared/ Flickr

The tree at the front of Main Street, U.S.A is 65 feet tall!

Main Street in the Magic Kingdom is decorated from top to bottom.

caption A Mickey wreath along the side of Main Street. source Peter Dutton/ Flickr

Disney World’s decorations start going up immediately after Halloween, and practically every inch of the Magic Kingdom is decked out.

Even the Tower of Terror is lit up for Disney’s Hollywood Studios Christmas celebrations.

caption The “Sunset Season’s Greetings” celebration new for 2017 in Disney World. source Artist’s rendition courtesy of Disney

Sadly, the last “Osbourne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights” show ended in 2016 (though we’re hoping it comes back), but Disney World is launching new Christmas shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, including a holiday lighting of the Tower of Terror, fake flurries of snow, and “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam” (a new fireworks show).

On the West Coast, Disneyland’s holiday decorations are magnificently detailed.

caption Every inch of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle is decorated. source Anna Fox/ Flickr

Sleeping Beauty’s Castle gets a host of baubles and lights for Christmas too.

The Haunted Mansion in Disneyland gets a “Nightmare Before Christmas” makeover in December as well.

caption A spooky season’s greetings from the Haunted Mansion ghosts. source Anna Fox/ Flickr

Disneyland during Christmas is taken over by Jack Skellington and the gang from “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

And Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise becomes the”Jingle Cruise” — a fun, holiday spin on the classic ride.

caption The entrance to the classic ride with its whimsical holiday overlay. source Harsh Light/ Wikimedia Commons

You can find the Jingle Cruise – complete with red and green decorations worn by some of the ride’s animatronic critters – at Disney World too.

Cinderella’s Castle, which is already magical, is taken to new heights thanks to thousands of lights.

caption Cinderella’s Castle is covered in thousands of glittering icicle lights. source Pixabay

The Cinderella’s Castle Dream Lights features thousands of icicle lights that make the castle look like it’s frozen in ice.

Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World” is also lit up during the Christmas season.

caption “It’s a Small World” gets decked out for the holidays. source Anna Fox/ Flickr

The “It’s a Small World” holiday overlay features lights and decorations throughout the ride, and a 14-foot snowman that wishes you “happy holidays” in different languages.

The “World of Color” nighttime show at Disney’s California Adventure has a festive holiday version, too.

caption This popular light show gets a Christmastime twist. source Anna Fox/ Flickr

The “World of Color: Season of Light” holiday show features Christmas music, red and green lights, and a theme of world peace and brotherhood.

Disney’s “magical” snowfall happens every night, regardless of the weather.

caption Snow falls outside the “It’s a Small World” ride. source Anna Fox/ Flickr

In both Disneyland and Disney World – regardless of the Florida or California temperatures – “snow” falls regularly to the delight of young guests at Christmastime.

All of the Disney characters dress up for Christmas.

caption Belle blows kisses at the crowd during the Christmas parade. source Sam Howzit/ Flickr

Don’t miss the opportunity to snag photos with your favorite characters dressed up for the holidays!

And versions of Santa from around the world visit Epcot’s World Showcase.

caption Père Noël from the France pavilion and a lumberjack Santa from the Canada pavilion. source Sonja/ Flickr

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Santa. You can meet 11 of them at Epcot, where different versions of Santa do holiday meet and greets throughout the World Showcase during Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays.

The “Christmas Fantasy Parade” is the holiday-themed parade in Disneyland, and possibly the most festive event there.

caption Mickey and Minnie Mouse wave from a parade float. source Paul Dunleavy/ Flickr

The Christmas Fantasy parade makes its way down Main Street in Disneyland every day until January.

“Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” is a must-see celebration, too.

caption Toy soldiers march during the nighttime version of “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime” parade. source Sam Howzit/ Flickr

If you want to try and snag tickets to “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party,” you have to start trying six months ahead of time before tickets sell out.

So is the “Disney World Christmas Day Parade” — though it’s actually taped a month beforehand.

caption Disney World’s Christmas Day parade marches down Main Street. source Jeff Kern/ Flickr

The “Disney World Christmas Day Parade” has a different theme and name every year. For 2017, the parade will be called “Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration,” featuring segments taped at Disney resorts in early November.

The “Once Upon a Christmastime” parade is a sight to behold, but it’s a perk only “Mickey’s Very Merry” ticket-holders can enjoy.

caption Goofy rides on a candy-themed float. source Sam Howzit/ Flickr

“Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” takes place almost nightly in November and December from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The “Candlelight Processional” in Epcot is a spiritual celebration with celebrity guest readings.

caption A choir — arranged like a Christmas tree — sings Hallelujah. source Theme Park Tourist/ Flickr

The “Candlelight Processional” is a ticketed event in Epcot that features a choir, orchestra, actors, and celebrity guests reading the biblical story of Christmas.

Each one of the Disney World resorts is decorated with a giant Christmas tree.

caption The lobby of the Animal Kingdom Lodge all dressed up for the holidays. source Jay Malone/ Flickr

Even the Disney hotels get gussied up for Christmas.

And dozens of larger-than-life gingerbread houses are sprinkled across Disney properties.

caption A gingerbread house display in the lobby of the Disneyland Hotel in California. source Harsh Light/ Wikimedia Commons

Gingerbread works of art can be found in both Disneyland and Disney World for the holidays.

Special Christmas-y treats and snacks are sold around Disney parks during the holidays, too.

caption A chocolate and peppermint cupcake at the Fiddler, Fifer, and Practical Cafe source Anna Fox/ Flickr

Special Christmas snacks available at Disney parks include holiday Yule logs made with chocolate mousse, egg nog custard, a red and green Mickey cinnamon roll, and a peppermint cupcake.

