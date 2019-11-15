19 gift ideas that won’t kill the environment

caption Don’t just give pyjamas this year — give pyjamas made from beechwood trees that come from a sustainable forest. source Sleep Society

It’s so easy to get wrapped up (pun intended) in holiday season shopping – and it can be tough to know when to stop.

Unfortunately, the thrown-away paper, plastic packaging, and endless delivery boxes aren’t great for the environment.

To help you stay sustainable this season, Insider has rounded up 19 gift ideas that go a little easier on our planet.

Spend a little extra on clothing brands that use recycled materials, or on homewares made from ocean plastic.

A sustainable denim jacket

source FRAME

Denim brand FRAME is making an effort to be more sustainable and socially-conscious, and with this in mind has recreated its most popular styles with a line of Sustainable Denim using raw materials like organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Find it here for $130.

A Transparent Sound speaker

source Transparent Sound

This wireless Bluetooth speaker from Swedish audio brand Transparent Sound may look sleek, but it was also designed to last and be “passed on through generations.”

Its founders claim to have “chosen materials which are modular and easily repairable,” including a single aluminum “uniframe” and tempered glass panels, and each element can be upgraded as new technology is released, so you’ll never need to buy another speaker again.

Find it here for $550.

A self-watering indoor garden

source Click and Grow

Say goodbye to grocery store herbs in plastic packaging that you only use half of before you throw them away.

Give the gift of fresh food and flowers in their house or office with the self-watering Smart Garden 3 and Smart Garden 9 – no gardening skills required.

Company Click & Grow came up with the concept after citing research, which it claims showed indoor plants improve health through consumption, as well as reduce stress, improve air quality, and overall happiness. Nature is known to have plenty of benefits for us, after all.

Find it here for $110.

A cushion made from recycled plastic bottle filler

source Poodle & Blonde

Poodle & Blonde cushions are filled with recycled plastic bottle filler instead of feather or wool – but they’re still super stylish.

Made in the UK but shipping worldwide, the cushions are made with zero animal products, helping keep carbon footprint low.

Find it here for $148.

Sneakers with recycled rubber soles

source Primury

Sneaker brand Primury makes shoes with part-recycled rubber soles, as well as some completely vegan styles.

There are limited amounts of the product to avoid waste, too.

Find them here for $205.

Eco-friendly sunglasses

source neubau

Neubau’s sunglasses are made from naturalPX, a unique eco-friendly material made from “organically sourced and renewable primary products,” including an oil extracted from the seeds of castor oil plants.

The brand also uses recycled bottles to make its packaging and supports bee conservancies.

Find them here for around $175.

A yoga mat made from natural tree rubber

source Yoga Design Lab

Yoga Design Lab makes yoga mats from natural tree rubber, recycled plastic bottle microfibres, and water-based inks, so the yogi on your list can get extra zen during their next class.

The Combo Mat is a mat and towel combined, too.

Find it here for $78.

Boxers made from eucalyptus trees

source Hamilton and Hare

Hamilton and Hare offers a range of environmentally friendly underwear made from a blend of cotton and lyocell, a cellulose nanofibre fabric that’s made Eucalyptus trees, requiring no fertilizers or pesticides.

The zero-waste process uses 20 times less water than cotton plants, too.

Find them here for $47.

A table that eliminates the need for paper

source Amazon

Reduce your paper use with Sony’s Digital Paper, which tries to copy the “simplicity of reading and writing on real paper” yet digitize the process with device sharing, searchable documents, and encryption. A great gift for the academic in your life.

Find it here for $498.

Recycled fishnet tights

source Heist

Cult tights brand Heist is back with its first recycled product – The Fishnet.

Made from over 86% pre-consumer recycled waste, the tights are perfect for a fashion lover who is also environmentally-conscious.

A personalized, vegan makeup palette

source Beautonomy

The “make your own” personalized, all-vegan palettes from Beautonomy not only allow you to create shades from scratch that are perfectly suited to the person you’re shopping for, but you can also design the case it comes in, right down to the name and style.

The packaging is recyclable, too.

Find them here for around $27.

A set of sustainable pajamas

source Sleep Society

The unisex pajama sets from Sleep Society come in pretty out-there prints, but they showcase the work of artists around the world.

Better yet, the custom TENCEL fabric is “produced from raw Austrian beechwood from sustainable forests and milled using surplus renewable energy.” The pajamas also come from an organic, ethical factory, too.

You won’t get too hot, either, as the fabric is temperature-regulating and super breathable.

Find them here from $58 apiece.

Beauty products that help clean the ocean

source Amazon

KEVIN.MURPHY claims to be the first beauty company to switch its packaging to be made entirely from 100% recycled ocean plastic.

The brand also donates a percentage of proceeds from all aerosol products to offset global carbon emissions.

Find products like the “Repair Me Wash” for $34 here.

A sustainable smart speaker

source Google

The smart speaker Google Nest was built using sustainable materials, like post-consumer recycled plastic with the Nest Wifi and recycled plastic bottles with the Nest Mini.

A single half-liter plastic bottle makes enough fabric to cover two Nest Minis, according to Google.

Find a Nest Mini here for $49.

Cozy clothing from a brand that donates 90% of its profits

source Ninety Percent

London-based sustainable womenswear label Ninety Percent donates – as its name suggests – 90% of its profits to charitable social and environmental causes with the aim to “put planet and people before profit.”

Find its products, like this $155 hoodie, here.

Coffee coasters made from ocean plastic

source Joy Resolve

British company Joy Resolve has a coffee coaster range made from recycled ocean plastic – and they’ll give you serious seaside vibes.

Find them here for $58 for a set.

Natural, CBD-based hair products

source EMERA

EMERA is a CBD-based haircare brand that uses natural, biodegradable ingredients like avocado, lemongrass, and peppermint in its products.

Its hemp plants require less water than most crops, according to the brand, and its products are manufactured in an energy-efficient, solar-powered facility. They also come in recyclable packaging.

Find its products, like the $30 Nourishing CBD Serum, here.

A waterproof onesie made using recycled fabric

source Muddy Puddles

It’s always nice to have a little one to buy for, and a waterproof onesie is a good option.

The EcoSplash all-in-one suit is made from recycled fabrics, but will keep a tot cozy and warm.

Find it here for $65.

A bottle of organic prosecco

source Mionetto

It’s common to give a bottle of bubbly, but why not make it organic?

Mionetto claims to have made the world’s first organic prosecco – the Prosecco DOC Organic Extra Dry – made from grapes “cultivated without usage of chemical product nor synthetical fertilizers.”

Find it here for $14.99.