14 thoughtfully curated holiday gift sets that don’t feel lazy

You’re worried about placing all your bets on a single product as a gift, or you’re simply running out of time to find the perfect gift. We get it – it’s tempting to grab any old gift set or bundle and call it a day.

However, it’s important to take a more careful look. Many gift sets seem like they were arranged as carelessly as the way you stalked down the aisle frantically eyeing them.

A good gift set isn’t necessarily defined by the quantity of items in it (though it’s certainly satisfying to save by getting a value pack), but rather by its careful, thoughtful curation. You want to look at each item in the set, then the set as a whole and say, “Yup, this all makes sense.”

If you plan on buying a holiday gift set this year, these 14 are solid choices.

A set of matching socks

There’s enough to go around for both parent and child with this matching set of fun, colorful socks.

This set contains:

Cherry Socks (Kids)

Cherry Socks (Adult)

A range of luxury beauty products

The mix of full-size, travel-size, and sample beauty products come from some of the top prestige brands, yet total up to less than $50.

This set contains:

Wander Beauty Extended Stay Hydrating Mask

Smith & Cult Illumify Shimmering Highlight – Starlings

Oribe Run-Through Detangling Primer

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

EVE LOM Cleanser

Kevyn Aucoin The Molten Liquid Lipstick Molten Metals – White Gold

Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts

BY TERRY Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder

Birchbox Verge Faux Leather Box

A shaving kit

The razor in this giftable shaving set features a special two-color grip, which can be engraved (for an additional $10) for an extra personal touch.

This set contains:

Winter Winston handle

Blade Cartridges (3)

Foaming Shave Gel

Travel Cover

Razor Stand

A coffee travel kit

A true caffeine addict wouldn’t be caught without their coffee, no matter where they go. We love the choice to partner up with travel bag expert Timbuk2.

This set contains:

Custom Timbuk2 Waxed Canvas- and Leather-Trimmed Bag

Blue Bottle Bonmac Travel Dripper

Bonmac #1 Filters

Blue Bottle Perfectly Ground: Three Africas (2)

Falcon Enamelware Tumblers (2)

Felt Zarfs (2)

Tea time essentials

This set has everything they’ll need to take a breath and slow down during the hectic holidays. One particular feature to highlight is that sales of the Bee Cause Project honey go towards honeybee population education.

This set contains:

Porcelain teabag rest

Glass honey jar with wood dipper

2-qt. steel tea kettle with enamel finish

Jar of honey

A Hydro Flask and all the necessary accessories

This complete care and travel kit is the perfect way to introduce someone to the cult of Hydro Flask. You can choose the colors of the bottle, Flex Boot, and bottle sling.

This set contains:

Standard Mouth

Small Flex Boot

Small Tag Along Bottle Sling

Standard Mouth Insulated Sport Cap

Bottle Brush

Healthy snacks for busy parents

With so many responsibilities to juggle, new parents may forget to eat, or they’ll default to convenient but unhealthy foods. This thoughtful gift contains delicious, better-for-you snacks, plus a soft swaddle for the baby.

This set contains:

Painted Dots Swaddle made by Pehr Designs

Barely Sweet Berkshire Granola made by Bola Granola

Poppy Mix Popcorn made by Poppy Handcrafted

Cherry Almond Granola Bar made by Awesome Bars

Mission Almond Butter made by Big Spoon Roasters

Peach Ginger Energy Bars made by Bearded Brothers

Lemon Sugar Cookies made by Grey Ghost Bakery

Currant Turmeric Crisps made by Aida

A limited-edition collection of Mickey Mouse-themed candies

Though the sweet gummy candies won’t last long, the special collector’s box can sit proudly on the shelf of a Mickey and Disney fan.

This set contains:

Mickey Ears (strawberry)

Mickey Gloves (birthday cake)

Mickey Buttons (berry)

Comfortable apparel made from an unexpected fabric

ADAY’s Plant Bae collection looks simple, but its story and design is far from it. The super soft and stretchy eco-friendly fabric is derived from beech wood pulp blended with Icelandic seaweed fibers.

This set contains:

Can’t Kelp it T-shirt

Limited-edition print

Eye mask

Tote bag

Kitchen accessories crafted in collaboration with Hedley & Bennett

Premium fabrics like 100% Turkish cotton and 100% French linen make up the indispensable accessories of a frequent home cook’s toolbox.

This set contains:

Classic apron

Pot holder

Striped kitchen towels (2)

Oils and balms to give them a fresh vacation glow

In reality, they’re huddled inside hiding from the snowstorm, but this set of hydrating and bronzing products will make it look like they just came back from two weeks at a sunny, tropical destination.

This set contains:

Lippe Balm

Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

Environmentally conscious bath and hair products

After using the sulfate-free and non-toxic haircare products, they’ll dry off with Coyuchi’s soft, organic cotton towels. Both are better for the environment and body.

This set contains:

Bath towels (2)

Hand towels (2)

Washcloths (2)

True Botanicals Fresh Nourishing Shampoo

True Botanicals Fresh Nourishing Conditioner

14-karat gold pieces

These jewelry gifts look wonderful on their own, but bring out the best in each other when paired together, the strong, geometric pendant drawing attention to the delicate, round diamond.

This set contains:

14-karat Medium Diamond Pendant Necklace

14-karat Short Gold Bar Drop Necklace

A sleek collection of kitchen tools

This ultra-curated set only contains seven kitchen tools, but your recipient can certainly get away with most everyday cooking tasks with the bunch. You can pick out the wood base and handle colors to create a stylish and minimalist look.

This set contains: