21 gifts preppers and survivalists actually want this holiday season

The sun also rises, so it’s been said. But here’s a list of gadgets, gear, and provisions just in case, somehow, someday it doesn’t.

Here’s for those people in your life who are always, perhaps obsessively, prepared for everything, even the apocalypse. We all rely on these people in one way or another in our day-to-day lives, but we may need to turn to them in a very big way, and we want them to be ready. After all, we still need to cook, eat, drink (water), sleep, and bathe, even in the presence of zombies, or afloat in a Waterworld of sorts, and there’s no reason we can’t do all those things well.

Here are a few ideas to help equip our loved ones who are willing to lead the charge for us.

A solar-powered home lighting and radio kit

Candles are going to be hard to come by, and heavy to carry. This all-in-one solar-powered kit, on the other hand, will light up your whole compound and give you a radio to listen to, if there are any signals left.

A water filter and purifier

We’re not sure how well this will filter out toxic waste sludge, but Sawyer’s filter and purifier will take care of just about anything short of it.

A YETI Tundra cooler

It’s been proven that YETI’s coolers can stand up to bears, and while we’re pretty sure they can probably handle zombies, too, the company isn’t able to comment.

Ball canning jars

If there’s one thing hipsters have right (for the apocalypse, at least), it’s copious collections of Ball Jars, and, for good or ill, they may well outlive us all should things take a serious turn for the worse. Pro tip: buy brown glass, which preserves contents better and longer.

LED headlamps

It may be difficult to cop a charge for these things, but you’ll probably want at least 12 of these bad boys. Writing as someone who likes to get lost in the dark, BioLite is far and away the best around these days, for comfort and battery life.

Heirloom vegetable seeds

If you’re going to have a garden in the post-apocalyptic world, it may as well be a good one (if radioactive).

Nearly indestructible forged iron pans

Provided, of course, there’s anything left to cook.

A gallon of very concentrated soap

Because even though the world may be ending, you still need to smell okay.

A wide assortment of freeze-dried vegetables

Because we won’t all live off raw meat when the stuff hits the fan. You may want more than a few of these, depending on how many mouths you plan on feeding, at least until those heirloom seeds start producing.

A zombie apocalypse “tool” kit

Die, zombie scum.

A tent to keep them dry while they erect the zombie-proof palace of their dreams

Depending on what it’s like out there, you may want to work on shoring up the homestead a little more, but this will keep you all dry until they can figure out how to zombie-proof the joint.

A well-equipped first aid kit

Not that this kit will reverse the effects of any zombie bites, but it will take care of most incidental injuries.

US Military MRE rations

Not the tastiest stuff, but it will keep them going until they can secure some fresh grub.

A variety of quick-drying, easy-to-pack towels

Having lots of towels may be a good idea. Doing dishes, drying off after a shower, wiping off zombie blood, etc.

A pop-up privacy shelter

Privacy itself will likely become a hot commodity, but this little shelter will at least, hopefully, allow everyone to bathe and use the restroom in peace.

A three-way-powered refrigerator

No matter what they’re trying to keep cold (or frozen), they may need this.

A solar panel and generator kit

There may not be electricity, and fuel may be hard to come by for a gas- or diesel-powered generator, but here’s hoping the sun still shines.

A solar-heated, pressurized portable shower system

Yes, bathing will still be a thing after the apocalypse. We assure you.

A soup and chili meal kit

A little comfort-food rationing to bide time till things get a little more comfortable won’t hurt.

A long-lasting fire starter

Lighters and matches don’t last forever, and neither do these, but just a few of them should last a good while.

A survival handbook

The definitive guide to any and all apocalyptic and survival scenarios.