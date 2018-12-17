These strings of Christmas lights spell out hidden words — can you solve all 3 brainteasers?

Talia Lakritz, Insider
Where's the hidden word?

Where’s the hidden word?
Courtesy of Solar Centre

  • The Solar Centre created a Christmas-themed brainteaser.
  • There’s a hidden word in each of the three images of tangled Christmas lights.

Untangling Christmas lights can prove challenging when it comes time to decorate for the holidays.

Eco-friendly lighting company The Solar Centre presents a different kind of challenge – three brainteasers that contain hidden words spelled out by strings of lights.

Can you solve all of them?

Here’s the first brain teaser.

Where's the hidden word?

Where’s the hidden word?
Courtesy of Solar Centre

Can you spot the hidden word?

It’s in there somewhere.

Keep scrolling if you want to see the answer.

Or take one more look.

Did you find it?

If not, here it is.

It says

It says “Mistletoe.”
Courtesy of Solar Centre

The lights spell out “Mistletoe.”

Here’s another brainteaser that contains two words. Can you find them?

Can you tell what it says?

Can you tell what it says?
Courtesy of Solar Centre

Do you see them?

Can you tell what the words say?

Hint: it’s a place.

The answer is below.

Last chance to scroll back up.

Here’s what the words say.

It says

It says “North pole.”
Courtesy of Solar Centre

The Christmas lights spell out “North pole.”

Alright, last one! The lights are in the shape of a reindeer, but can you tell what the lights are spelling out?

Where's the hidden word?

Where’s the hidden word?
Courtesy of Solar Centre

Can you spot the word?

It’s just one word this time.

If you’re stuck, try again.

Or scroll down to reveal the answer.

Here’s what it says.

It says

It says “Yuletide.”
Courtesy of Solar Centre

The string of lights spells out “Yuletide.”

