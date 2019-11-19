The 12 best Christmas movies on Disney+ you can stream right now — from ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ to ‘Home Alone’

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, offers a wide array of content from Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Fox, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.

Disney Plus also has an expansive list of Christmas movies available to stream.

Check out our top 12 Christmas movies on Disney Plus below, from nostalgic classics like “Miracle on 34th Street” to family favorites like “The Santa Clause.”

Nothing can stop the cold weather from coming, but a classic holiday movie always makes the chill feel much cozier. Thankfully, Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, has plenty of heartwarming holiday films to choose from. Whether it’s a nostalgic nod to Christmas mornings years ago, a kid-friendly choice sure to become a new holiday tradition, or a wintry original exclusive to the streaming service, Disney Plus’ holiday movie selection includes options for every age range, genre, and level of Disney admiration.

We’ve rounded up our top 12 holiday movies on Disney Plus below, but be sure to check out the full movie selection to choose your own favorites.

If you haven’t purchased Disney Plus yet, we broke down everything you need to know about the streaming service here. Its $6.99/month price tag deems it one of the most affordable streaming services, but there are still ways to save. The $69.99/year option brings the monthly cost down to $5.83, or you can bundle Disney Plus with ESPN+ and Hulu’s basic plan to save on all three services (this option is also available with ad-free Hulu). Additionally, Verizon customers are potentially eligible to have Disney Plus included in their cellular plan. Once you choose which option best suits you, you can start streaming here.

Here are the top 12 Christmas movies currently streaming on Disney Plus.

‘Home Alone’

source 20th Century Fox

Kevin may be forgettable to his family, but “Home Alone” is unforgettable to its fans. Watch the shenanigans that unfold when a young boy’s family accidentally leaves him at home during their family’s Christmas vacation. All three “Home Alone” films are available on Disney Plus: you can view “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” here and “Home Alone 3” here.

‘Noelle’

source Disney

This Disney Plus original is the perfect opportunity to start a new family holiday tradition. “Noelle” follows the story of Kris Kringle’s daughter (Anna Kendrick) as she searches for her brother (Bill Hader), Nick, in an attempt to save Christmas.

‘Annie’ (1999 adaptation)

source Disney

While the original version of “Annie” may not be a Christmas movie, the 1999 edition follows everyone’s favorite redheaded orphan as she spends Christmas in Oliver Warbucks’ luxury mansion. I grew up watching this version of “Annie,” so I’m a bit biased, but dare I say it’s better than the original. Plus, this version features plenty of musical theatre stars, including Audra McDonald, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Victor Garber, and Kathy Bates.

‘The Santa Clause’

source Disney

Have you ever wondered what life would be like if your dad turned into Santa? “The Santa Clause” has your answer. Just like “Home Alone,” Disney Plus also features “Santa Clause 2” and “Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” creating the perfect movie marathon.

‘Frozen’

source Disney

Contrary to Elsa’s belief, the cold definitely bothered me anyway. However, “Frozen” is a heartwarming family film to remedy even the coldest of days. When Elsa’s powers unintentionally freeze the city of Arendelle, she and her sister Anna strive to save the city from an endless winter.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’

source 20th Century Fox

If Macy’s upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade finds you nostalgic, “Miracle on 34th Street” is a great holiday movie fix. Kris Kringle’s stint as a Macy’s Santa Claus leaves everyone wondering – including the audience – how strong their belief in Santa Claus truly is.

‘The Mistle-Tones’

source ABC Family/Freeform

Christmas movies are fun in any capacity, but especially so when Christmas music is involved! Watch along as two Christmas singing groups compete in a sing-off.

‘Mickey’s Christmas Carol’

source Disney

It’s hard to be a Scrooge while watching anything that Mickey’s involved in. This version of “A Christmas Carol” sticks to the usual storyline, but the Disney twist makes it both fun and family-friendly.

”Twas the Night’

source Disney

Disney Channel original movies are at the heart of Disney Plus nostalgia. Such is the case with “‘Twas the Night,” which profiles a boy and his uncle as they try to assume Santa’s role on Christmas Eve.

‘The Ultimate Christmas Present’

source Disney

This is the perfect Christmas movie for West Coasters who dream of a snowy holiday season. Two LA-based friends team up to create a snow day for their school, but they have to think on their feet when the machine goes awry.

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

source Disney

“The Muppet Movie” was a favorite of mine growing up, so I was thrilled to see the Christmas iteration available on Disney Plus. Similar to Mickey’s take on the classic, this movie takes the same plot as the original version of “A Christmas Carol,” but Kermit and Miss Piggy add a bit of extra fun.

‘Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas’

source Disney

Nothing brings the holiday joy quite like Mickey, Minnie, and the whole Disney gang. Watch them reminisce on their favorite Christmas stories in “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas.” The sequel, “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” is also available for the whole family to enjoy.

Read more about Disney+ on Insider Picks: