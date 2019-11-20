There are 10 major movies coming to theaters Christmas week — here they all are

caption A lot of big sequels and adaptations are coming to theaters over the holidays. source Lucasfilm, Mandarin Films, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures

From “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” to “Bombshell” there are a lot of movies coming out around the holidays.

Insider rounds up the many films you can look forward to around Christmas.

Despite the holiday, Christmas is one of the most popular times to head out to the movies.

This year, there are four films opening on Christmas Day and a handful of other potential blockbusters opening the weekend before.

Not sure what to see? Insider rounded up the wider releases that will be out around the holidays. It’s a lot more than just “Star Wars.”

1. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

caption “Star Wars” is the big holiday film of the year. source Lucasfilm

Release date: December 20, 2019

What it’s about: The big holiday event of the year is Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars” sequel. It’s the culmination of nine movies, wrapping up the Skywalker Saga, which started in 1977’s “A New Hope.”

Why you should see it: The “Star Wars” universe has left a lot of questions unanswered while teasing many more. Will we finally learn the truth about Rey’s parentage and what’s up with her new lightsaber? How will Princess Leia’s story wrap up? Is Emperor Palpatine back from the dead?

Director J.J. Abrams has a massive task ahead of him. After delivering a nostalgic return to a galaxy far, far away in “The Force Awakens,” Abrams is tasked with closing out the franchise after a divisive eighth entry into the franchise. Hopefully, he wraps up everything neatly in “Episode IX” to bring the saga to a satisfying close.

2. “Cats”

caption Taylor Swift plays a cat in “Cats.” source Universal Pictures

Release date: December 20, 2019

What it’s about: Based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber play, a group of cats, the Jellicles, decide to send one cat to “the Heaviside Layer” (aka heaven) to be reborn.

Why we’re interested one way or another: As bizarre as the trailers may be, the film has too many big stars to ignore it. Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, and more are in the cast.

3. “Bombshell”

caption Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman are aiming for their shot at Oscar season. source BRON Studios/GEM Entertainment

Release date: December 20, 2019

What it’s about: “Bombshell” follows the real-life events surrounding the resignation of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. He stepped down after Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), and other women accused him of sexual harassment.

Why to see it: The Ailes scandal was one of the first instances of women speaking out against powerful sexual harassers, since it happened about a year before the Me Too movement really took off. It’ll be interesting to see how the filmmakers approach the subject matter in retrospect, given our attitudes towards toxic masculinity and abuses of power now.

4. “Ip Man 4: The Finale”

caption Donnie Yen reprises his iconic role one last time. source Mandarin Films

Release date: December 20, 2019

What it’s about: The fourth film closes out the popular martial arts franchise that’s based on the life of Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man. In the final film, his student, Buce Lee, opens a school based on the Chinese Kung fu style in San Francisco, upsetting some of the locals.

Why we’re interested: If you only know actor Donnie Yen from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” you owe it to yourself to catch up with this franchise for the fight choreography alone. Yen plays a modest, well-respected Wing Chu master who stood up for justice in the face of adversity.

5. “Just Mercy”

caption Kilmonger and Captain Marvel together in a movie about fighting social injustices? Sign us up. source Warner Bros.

Release date: December 25, 2019

What it’s about: Lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and local advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson) fight to prove the innocence of a man (Jamie Foxx) sentenced to die for the murder of an 18-year-old.

Why we’re interested: The film is based on Stevenson who helped defend those who were wrongly convicted and put on death row and his 2014 book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.” After “Fruitvale Station,” it’s about time Jordan gets an Oscar nod. This may be the film to give him one.

6. “1917”

caption Dean-Charles Chapman plays Blake in “1917.” source Universal

Release date: December 25, 2019

What it’s about: The World War I drama follows two soldiers who are asked to cross into enemy territory to deliver a message. That message will prevent hundreds of soldiers from being killed.

Why we’re interested: The film is based on a story told to director Sam Mendes by his grandfather. What really makes the movie stand out is the way it was shot. The movie is supposed to look like it was shot in one continuous take. Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, and Andrew Scott star.

7. “Little Women”

caption Saorise Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in “Little Women.” source Sony Pictures

Release date: December 25, 2019

What it’s about: The adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel follows the lives of the four March sisters during their young adult lives.

Why we’re interested: “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig adapts this version of the classic with an enviable list of talent in Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, and Laura Dern. The film is already getting early Oscar buzz after its first screening.

8. “Spies in Disguise”

caption Will Smith stars as a secret agent in “Spies in Disguise.” source 20th Century Fox/Disney

Release date: December 25, 2019

What it’s about: Will Smith stars as secret agent Lance Sterling, who accidentally gets turned into a pigeon by a young scientist (Tom Holland).

Why we’re interested: The appeal to 20th Century Fox’s animated movie is seeing Smith and Holland play opposite one another. As well, Ben Mendelsohn, who has played fun villains in “Rogue One” and “Ready Player One,” voices the big bad villain.

9. “Uncut Gems”

caption It’s Adam Sandler like you’ve never seen him before. source A24

Release date: limited release on December 13, 2019; nationwide release on December 25

What it’s about: Adam Sandler plays a jeweler and compulsive gambler who has to pay off his debts.

Why we’re interested: Critics are calling “Uncut Gems” Sandler’s best performance to date. The film is from Neon, the same studio which released some of 2019’s best pictures, including “The Lighthouse” and “The Farewell.”

10. “Clemency”

caption Alfre Woodard stars as a warden whose job is starting to take toll on her. source Neon

Release date: December 27, 2019

What it’s about: Death row prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard) has to carry out another execution and it’s starting to take a toll on her.

Why we’re interested: The Chinonye Chukwu-directed and written drama won the dramatic grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Woodard’s performance has been hailed as outstanding.

