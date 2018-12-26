An ‘evil genius’ tricked her dad with a Christmas prank 2 years in the making, and the internet can’t stop laughing

caption Judy Brown pulled off a hilarious Christmas prank involving brussels sprouts and chocolates. source Oathz/Shutterstock, Monotour/Shutterstock

Scottish singer Judy Brown enjoys pulling pranks on her dad.

Two years ago, she wrapped brussels sprouts in Ferrero Rocher chocolate wrappers.

This year, she took it a step further and dipped brussels sprouts in chocolate, coated them in nuts, wrapped them in the gold foil, and resealed the box.

Her dad fell for it.

Two years ago, Scottish singer Judy Brown disguised brussels sprouts in golden Ferrero Rocher chocolate wrappers to pull a Christmas prank on her father.

Last year, she left all of the chocolates intact to throw him off the scent.

But this year, Brown went above and beyond in a prank so elaborate that people on Twitter are calling her an “evil genius.”

Instead of merely wrapping brussels sprouts in the chocolate wrappers again, she dipped them in chocolate, coated them in chopped nuts, wrapped them in the gold foil, and glued the box shut so that the package looked brand new. Her dad was suspicious at first, but popped one in his mouth after careful examination.

“His face played a symphony of emotions: satisfaction, triumph, smugness, consternation, confusion, realisation, horror, disgust,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I am still chuckling. I will all day long. I know his retribution will be swift and terrible, but no Christmas gift could be greater than this: seeing my Dad, despite his efforts to avoid it, unwittingly eat a raw sprout.”

She detailed the entire operation in a Twitter thread.

Some of you out there may recall that in 2016 I played an excellent Christmas prank on my long-suffering Dad. It worked a treat. pic.twitter.com/srfaVgLF2J — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

Last year I decided to play the long game & didn’t tamper with the confectionary: spooked by the year before, he would not touch a single Ferrero Rocher (which was great because he usually inhales them at 750mph) so there were Ferreros aplenty for the rest of us. I bided my time. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

And so, yesterday, home for Christmas and with the devil at my elbow, I embarked on my most audacious sprout prank yet. pic.twitter.com/zr24u6Ve0g — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

While he was out I dipped the sprouts in chocolate, rolled them in chopped hazelnuts, and did all I could to replicate the iconic Ferrerro. pic.twitter.com/UgvLOXeXWJ — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

I re-wrapped and (this is crucial) re-sealed the box with its original tape and a tiny dab of glue. Then secreted it amongst a bag of tasty gifts from my Aunt and retired to watch from afar pic.twitter.com/hkIThpvByI — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

Last night he viewed them with suspicion when they came out the bag… but I was out all day, how could I have tampered with them? He abstained and they sat in the kitchen all night. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

This bright Christmas morning we were gathered round the tree, drinking tea and opening presents. Dad eyed the box. He quite likes a post-brekkie Ferrero. He approached. I hovered in the kitchen, careful not to spook him. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

And Lo! He opened. He EXAMINED. He unwrapped. He examined FURTHER. Fears allayed, he popped the whole thing in his mouth. His face played a symphony of emotions: satisfaction, triumph, smugness, consternation, confusion, realisation, horror, disgust. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

I am still chuckling. I will all day long. I know his retribution will be swift and terrible, but no Christmas gift could be greater than this: seeing my Dad, despite his efforts to avoid it, unwittingly eat a raw sprout. Merry Christmas, one and all. pic.twitter.com/RYV6pvYqbe — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

The thread has been retweeted over 53,000 times and liked nearly 150,000 times.

This is utterly inspired. You may have ruined your dad’s Christmas, but you’ve made mine. ???? — Helen Davidson (@HelenDGla) December 25, 2018

We are driving…hour 6…and this story has tears in our eyes…nearly had to pull over. Hilarious! — Kurt Lovell (@kurtslovell) December 25, 2018

???? this is the best Christmas story I have ever heard ???? — Martin Connolly © (@martycnnl6) December 25, 2018

Brown may be getting coal in her stocking next year, but it was worth it.

