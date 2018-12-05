7 sock startups to check out if you’re looking to give or get one of the most underrated gifts of the holiday season

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

When picking out your daily outfit, socks are probably not top of mind. If you’re anything like me, you’ve bought a multi-pack and left them buried deep in a drawer and in mismatched pairs – if they’re even in pairs at all. You’ll probably just grab whichever ones are at the front of the drawer.

This makes the idea of giving or receiving socks as a gift seem a little lackluster, but socks don’t have to be boring.

More and more companies are beginning to sell socks made with high-quality materials and innovative features, and in really fun colors and patterns. Still, lots of people don’t want to spend the money on these socks for themselves, which is why they make such a great gift.

Also, can you ever really have enough socks?

If you want to gift someone socks this holiday season, or are hoping to get them yourself, here are seven brands you should check out:

Bombas

The brains behind Bombas spent two years obsessively researching, testing, and developing their product to create a sock that was rid of all common sock-related inconveniences. Bombas has thoughtful additions to make sure they’re the most comfortable socks you’ll wear. For example, their ankle socks are equipped with a tab to prevent blisters, and their calf socks use stay-up technology to make sure they stay put. The company even makes fun holiday packs for the family.

Beyond the thoughtful innovations to their socks, Bombas is thoughtful about their mission – for every pair of socks sold, Bombas donates another pair to someone in need. They make a great gift for someone who wants something simple, but could use an upgrade.

HappySocks

Take a look at its site and it’s clear that HappySocks doesn’t take itself too seriously. From smiley faces and polka dots, to hot dogs and four leaf clovers, HappySocks has a huge variety of socks covered in unique designs. HappySocks even has holiday themed socks and curated gift boxes. The company also frequently collaborates with other brands and icons for limited edition styles. Right now you can find limited edition styles inspired by Andy Warhol, The Beatles, Stutterheim, Wiz Khalifa, and Keith Haring. Anyone with eccentric style will love adding a pair of these to their wardrobe.

United by Blue

United by Blue is an outdoor brand that makes giving back to the outdoors as much a part of its mission as making great products. As a certified B-Corp, they take pride in making goods that are durable and responsible. One of our favorite picks are the Ultimate Bison Socks ($38) that use a blend of merino wool and bison down. The bison down is one of the coziest materials our feet have felt and it keeps our toes toasty on freezing days, but the merino wool helps to regulate temperature so that our feet don’t overheat – or get sweaty. If you’re shopping for someone who lives in or will be travelling to a particularly cold climate, these socks make a thoughtful gift.

Jimmy Lion

Jimmy Lion was started by two MBA students in New York when they realized that socks were pretty neglected compared to other accessories. To counter this, they started making socks that stand out. Jimmy Lion offers classic styles with a twist, like striped gym socks with animal prints, and more funky patterns, like a bright cactus print. The company also gives you the option to customize your own pack of socks (either a four-pack or 10-pack). So, you can mix and match pairs for a truly unique gift that they’ll want to show off.

MrMiSocki

Unlike most of the brands on this list, MrMiSocki is actually a subscription service, but you don’t just get socks. MrMiSocki makes limited edition socks inspired by comic book characters, and their subscription boxes come with a comic book and a pair of mismatched socks inspired by characters from that volume. Signing up is free, but the subscription itself is $15 and is delivered once every three months. These boxes make a unique gift and are a cool way to give socks a story.

MeUndies

MeUndies wanted to change the way people shop for underwear by offering a monthly subscription service that offers undergarments in bright colors and fun patterns. Their entry into socks was well-received, with pairs now included in their subscription options and available on the site to buy individually. They have no-show and crew sock options, made with either Supima or ProModal, for both men and women – and they’re all really comfortable.

With a subscription, you’ll get one pair of socks delivered right to your door each month, at a discounted membership rate of $8 (regularly, socks cost $12). A gift card is a great way to gift this service to someone you think could use a sock surprise each month. If you’d rather just pick the pair yourself, you have that option too.

Tommy John

Here at Insider Picks, we’re big fans of Tommy John’s loungewear – and its socks are no exception. The company offer dress and casual socks for men, women, and kids. One of our reporters was particularly impressed with the Go Anywhere Sock, which combines performance materials with a dressier style for an end result of a sock that can worn from the office to the gym to literally anywhere. If you don’t love your socks, that’s okay – its “best pair” guarantee let’s you keep your first pair of Tommy John socks and get a refund, even if you don’t like them, or you can just exchange them for another pair.