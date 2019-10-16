16 festive Christmas table decorations that will impress friends and family at your next holiday dinner

source Pottery Barn

Decorating a table for the holidays can help make your Christmas dinner even more cheerful.

Here are 16 of the best Christmas table decorations you can buy this holiday season to fit any decorating style, including snow globe name cards, adorable beaded coasters in the shape of snowmen, and a classic yule long centerpiece.

One of my favorite things to do during the holidays, or any celebration really, is to set the table – there’s an art to creating the perfect tablescape.

I once set up a dinner party in honor of what would have been Shakespeare’s 451st birthday. I draped two plastic tablecloths over an oval Harkness table and then decorated it to look like an Elizabethan dining hall table, so yea, I take tablescapes seriously.

Table decorations can elevate both casual and formal meals, but for something as grand as a Christmas dinner, having festive tablecloths, runners, dinnerware, and even seasonal flowers as centerpieces can go a long way. Whether you’re going for a classic, vintage, modern, or rustic style, you’ll want to take a look at these 16 Christmas table decorations before setting up your next dinner.

A tablecloth decorated with a snowy winter scene

source Pottery Barn

This festive red table throw is lined with a snowy winter scene that’s festive and inviting – perfect for dinner.

A set of name card holders

source Pottery Barn

There’s something about name cards that makes a table feel more elegant and sophisticated. Inside these mini snow globes are winter village scenes and of course, glittery snow, that everyone will have a great time shaking and turning all night long.

A Christmas yule log centerpiece

source L.L.Bean

This Christmas yule log centerpiece features natural white birch, pine cones, faux red berries, and sustainably-harvested greenery.

A set of beaded snowman coasters

source Pier 1 Imports

Protect your table with these adorable snowmen coasters made with glass beads – they’re equal parts cheerful and functional.

A metal and enamel Christmas charger

source Kim Seybert

For serious elegance, slip a charger underneath the dinner plates. This one is made with metal and adorned with hand-painted enamel pine cones for a truly festive and sophisticated look.

Porcelain dinner plates you can use after the holidays

source Williams Sonoma

These simple porcelain plates are sturdier than ceramic, making them great for hearty Christmas dinners. The red trim is festive but doesn’t scream “Christmas,” so they’re appropriate for post-holiday gatherings too.

Holiday-red glassware

source Williams Sonoma

Create a coordinating glassware set with these red wine glasses, double old-fashioned glasses, and goblets. They’re hand-painted and hand-cut to feature antique geometric patterns right above the stems.

A candy cane-printed table runner

source Pottery Barn

If you don’t want a large tablecloth but still want to add a festive touch, table runners are a great option. This one features a candy cane motif, adding just the right amount of holiday spirit to your table.

A tabletop Christmas tree made out of bells

source Nordstrom

This 24-inch-tall tree is an ideal height to top your tablescape. The flocked branches look like they’ve been dusted with snow, and the tree comes pre-lit with twinkling lights so it arrives ready for your tablescape.

A set of embroidered cloth napkins

source Pottery Barn

Cloth napkins are a classy and sustainable alternative to paper towels or napkins. These are made with cotton and embroidered with holiday sentiments.

A sleigh tiered server

source Wayfair

Impress your dinner guests with this two-tiered server in the shape of Santa’s sleigh – even if you’re using it to hold nachos or chicken nuggets.

A napkin ring with a sprig of evergreen

source Kim Seybert

Even the smallest items can make a big difference on the dinner table, and these napkin rings with sprigs of evergreen, mini pine cones, and ornaments can really elevate the setting.

A set of Christmas dinner plates

source Williams Sonoma

Add a vintage touch to your table with a set of glazed porcelain plates inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

A festive floral arrangement

source The Bouqs

If you’re looking for a real floral centerpiece, check out The Bouqs. Red berries, succulents, and greenery would match any table’s vibe.

A Christmas tree candle

source Bloomingdale’s

You could technically use any candle to create a warm ambiance. but these tree-shaped mercury glass candles would look so much more festive. They also smell like balsam and cedar so they’ll elevate the holiday spirit.