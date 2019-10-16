16 festive Christmas table decorations that will impress friends and family at your next holiday dinner

- source
- Pottery Barn
- Decorating a table for the holidays can help make your Christmas dinner even more cheerful.
- Here are 16 of the best Christmas table decorations you can buy this holiday season to fit any decorating style, including snow globe name cards, adorable beaded coasters in the shape of snowmen, and a classic yule long centerpiece.
One of my favorite things to do during the holidays, or any celebration really, is to set the table – there’s an art to creating the perfect tablescape.
I once set up a dinner party in honor of what would have been Shakespeare’s 451st birthday. I draped two plastic tablecloths over an oval Harkness table and then decorated it to look like an Elizabethan dining hall table, so yea, I take tablescapes seriously.
Table decorations can elevate both casual and formal meals, but for something as grand as a Christmas dinner, having festive tablecloths, runners, dinnerware, and even seasonal flowers as centerpieces can go a long way. Whether you’re going for a classic, vintage, modern, or rustic style, you’ll want to take a look at these 16 Christmas table decorations before setting up your next dinner.
A tablecloth decorated with a snowy winter scene
- Pottery Barn
Sleigh Bell Crewel Embroidered Table Throw, $129, available at Pottery Barn
This festive red table throw is lined with a snowy winter scene that’s festive and inviting – perfect for dinner.
A set of name card holders
- Pottery Barn
Winter Village Snowglobe Place Card Holder Set of 4, $22 (originally $29.50), available at Pottery Barn [You save $7.50]
There’s something about name cards that makes a table feel more elegant and sophisticated. Inside these mini snow globes are winter village scenes and of course, glittery snow, that everyone will have a great time shaking and turning all night long.
A Christmas yule log centerpiece
- L.L.Bean
Christmas Yule Log Centerpiece, $54.95, available at L.L.Bean
This Christmas yule log centerpiece features natural white birch, pine cones, faux red berries, and sustainably-harvested greenery.
A set of beaded snowman coasters
- Pier 1 Imports
Beaded Snowman Coaster Set of 4, $16.99, available at Pier 1 Imports
Protect your table with these adorable snowmen coasters made with glass beads – they’re equal parts cheerful and functional.
A metal and enamel Christmas charger
- Kim Seybert
Kim Seybert Evergreen Charger, $63.14, available at Houzz
For serious elegance, slip a charger underneath the dinner plates. This one is made with metal and adorned with hand-painted enamel pine cones for a truly festive and sophisticated look.
Porcelain dinner plates you can use after the holidays
- Williams Sonoma
Brasserie Red-Banded Porcelain Dinner Plates Set of 4, $64.95, available at Williams Sonoma
These simple porcelain plates are sturdier than ceramic, making them great for hearty Christmas dinners. The red trim is festive but doesn’t scream “Christmas,” so they’re appropriate for post-holiday gatherings too.
Holiday-red glassware
- Williams Sonoma
Wilshire Red Jewel Cut Barware Collection, $69.95-$79.95, available at Williams Sonoma
Create a coordinating glassware set with these red wine glasses, double old-fashioned glasses, and goblets. They’re hand-painted and hand-cut to feature antique geometric patterns right above the stems.
A candy cane-printed table runner
- Pottery Barn
Candy Cane Table Runner, $27.57 (originally $69), available at Pottery Barn [You save $41.43]
If you don’t want a large tablecloth but still want to add a festive touch, table runners are a great option. This one features a candy cane motif, adding just the right amount of holiday spirit to your table.
A tabletop Christmas tree made out of bells
- Nordstrom
Mini Pre-Lit Snowy Alpine Tree Decoration, $58, available at Nordstrom
This 24-inch-tall tree is an ideal height to top your tablescape. The flocked branches look like they’ve been dusted with snow, and the tree comes pre-lit with twinkling lights so it arrives ready for your tablescape.
A set of embroidered cloth napkins
- Pottery Barn
Holiday Sentiment Embroidered Napkin, $28, available at Pottery Barn
Cloth napkins are a classy and sustainable alternative to paper towels or napkins. These are made with cotton and embroidered with holiday sentiments.
A sleigh tiered server
- Wayfair
Ceramic Santa Sleigh Snack Serving Dish Set, $24.99, available at Wayfair
Impress your dinner guests with this two-tiered server in the shape of Santa’s sleigh – even if you’re using it to hold nachos or chicken nuggets.
A napkin ring with a sprig of evergreen
- Kim Seybert
Kim Seybert Christmas Sprig Napkin Ring, $14, available at Saks Fifth Avenue
Even the smallest items can make a big difference on the dinner table, and these napkin rings with sprigs of evergreen, mini pine cones, and ornaments can really elevate the setting.
A set of Christmas dinner plates
- Williams Sonoma
Twas the Night Before Christmas Dinner Plates Set of 4, $19.95-$79.95, available at Williams Sonoma
Add a vintage touch to your table with a set of glazed porcelain plates inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”
A festive floral arrangement
- The Bouqs
Holiday Sweater Bouquet, starting at $54, available at The Bouqs
If you’re looking for a real floral centerpiece, check out The Bouqs. Red berries, succulents, and greenery would match any table’s vibe.
A Christmas tree candle
- Bloomingdale’s
Illume Balsam & Cedar Mercury Tree Candle, $26, available at Bloomingdale’s
You could technically use any candle to create a warm ambiance. but these tree-shaped mercury glass candles would look so much more festive. They also smell like balsam and cedar so they’ll elevate the holiday spirit.