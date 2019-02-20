Federal prosecutors say US Coast Guard lieutenant plotted ‘massive domestic terror attack’ targeting civilians, politicians, and journalists

A US Coast Guard lieutenant, Christopher Paul Hasson, was arrested on Wednesday after authorities found a cache of weapons in his Silver Springs, Maryland, apartment, The Washington Post reported.

Federal authorities said these weapons and ammunition, which he had allegedly been collecting since 2017, were intended for a “massive” terrorist attack aimed at lawmakers and journalists.

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” court documents say, according to The Post.

A US Coast Guard lieutenant, Christopher Paul Hasson, was arrested on February 15 after authorities found a cache of weapons in his Silver Springs, Maryland, apartment, The Washington Post reported.

Federal authorities said these weapons and ammunition, which he had allegedly been collecting since 2017, were intended for a “massive” terrorist attack aimed at lawmakers and journalists.

He was arrested on illegal weapons and drug charges, and INSIDER confirmed that FBI Baltimore special agents along with Coast Guard Investigative Service agents were involved in the arrest.

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” prosecutors wrote in a motion to detain pending trial.

“The current charges, however, are the proverbial tip of the iceberg,” the court documents continue. “The defendant is a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect governmental conduct.”

Hasson is a self-described white nationalist, The Post reported, and court documents say he wanted to “establish a white homeland.”

“I never saw a reason for mass protest or wearing uniforms marching around provoking people with swastikas etc.,” Hasson wrote in a letter, which was addressed to a neo-Nazi leader but allegedly sent to himself, according to court documents. “I was and am a man of action you cannot change minds protesting like that. However you can make change with a little focused violence.”

According to the court documents, he stockpiled 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. He also allegedly had a spreadsheet of targets, which included Democratic lawmakers and journalists.

Hasson had been working at the US Coast Guard headquarters since 2016.

“An active duty Coast Guard member, stationed at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC, was arrested last week on illegal weapons and drug charges as a result of an ongoing investigation led by the Coast Guard Investigative Service, in cooperation with the FBI and Department of Justice,” a US Coast Guard representative told INSIDER via email. “Because this is an open investigation, the Coast Guard has no further details at this time.”

According to what a spokesperson told The Post, Hasson no longer works at the headquarters.