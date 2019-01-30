The Cambridge Analytica whistleblower who humbled Facebook has a new job at fashion retailer H&M

caption Christopher Wylie. source Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie has got a new job at fashion retailer H&M.

He is helping with “consumer, product and market insights” and H&M’s move into ethical AI.

Wylie, who topped Business Insider’s Tech 100 list last year, has dropped clues about his new role on Twitter.

Christopher Wylie, the man who brought Facebook to its knees by blowing the whistle on the Cambridge Analytica data breach last March, has got a new job.

As reported by Bloomberg, Wylie has taken on a consultancy contract at H&M, under which he will act as the Swedish fashion retailer’s research director.

H&M confirmed the hire in a statement to Business Insider. A spokeswoman said Wylie will help improve H&M’s “consumer, product and market insights.” He will also support work on “sustainable and ethical AI.”

“We are very excited about the expertise within these areas that Christopher Wylie brings to the company,” the representative added. BI has contacted Wylie for comment.

The data scientist, who has spent much of the last year talking to lawmakers about the Cambridge Analytica breach and raising awareness for privacy issues, has dropped clues about his new role on Twitter.

Wylie has tweeted twice this month about trips to Sweden. H&M’s head office is in Stockholm.

Evening flight back to Sweden ???????? pic.twitter.com/IkYF4z4uTr — Christopher Wylie ????️‍???? (@chrisinsilico) January 20, 2019

Wylie told Business Insider last year that he has been working as a consultant for a “long time.” He has been helping organizations understand the “social policy implications” of tech.

Wylie was named as the most influential person in British tech in BI’s Tech 100 last year.