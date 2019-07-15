12 Amazon Prime Day deals on Chromebooks you don’t want to miss

source Asus

Several Chromebooks are on sale this Amazon Prime Day 2019, which means these already cost-effective computers are going to be even more affordable.

Chromebooks are unique because they run on Chrome OS, which is an operating system developed by tech giant Google. Since Google is involved, these laptops work seamlessly with the company’s many applications, including Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more. Several big manufacturers in the computer industry have Chromebook models.

Chromebooks are great for students heading back to school who want an easy way to take notes during class, check emails, and complete assignments. Bargain hunters will also appreciate this low-cost alternative. And, consumer advocate and money expert Clark Howard recommends using a Chromebook for all of your record-keeping and financial transactions since the cloud storage protects you against getting infected by computer viruses, and it’s nearly impenetrable for malware.

Below, learn about all of the Chromebooks deals of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Acer Chromebook 315

source Amazon

I have used Acer Chromebooks for years for streaming media, working while traveling, and staying connected. They are durable workhorses. The 315 is a newer model designed for online gaming, productivity, and web browsing. And, it’s compatible with Android apps. The 315 also features two upward-facing speakers for clear sound and a wide field-of-view HDR webcam.

Specs

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels

RAM: 4 GB dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM

Storage: 32 GB flash memory solid state + 100 GB of Google Drive space

Ports: 2 USB 3.0 and 2 USB-C

Battery life: up to 10 hours

Processor: AMD A-Series Dual-Core Processor a4-9120c up to 2.4 GHz

Graphics Coprocessor: AMD Radeon R4

Weight: 4.19 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 15 inches by 10.1 inches by 0.8 inches

ASUS 14-inch Chromebook C423NA-DH02

source Amazon

The ASUS C423 is cool because it has a 180-degree hinge that allows you to lay it completely flat. There’s a microSD slot so you can upload data. And, you get full access to the Google Play store so you can check out the top Android apps. The HD NanoEdge display has an anti-glare coating for easier viewability. As with most Chromebooks, there is built-in virus protection that automatically updates.

Specs

Screen size: 14 inches

Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4 SDRAM

Storage: 32 GB flash memory solid state + 100 GB of Google Drive space

Ports: 2 USB 3.0 and 2 USB-C

Battery life: up to 10 hours

Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Celeron

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 500

Weight: 3.1 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 12.7 inches by 9 inches by 0.6 inches

ASUS Chromebook Flip 12.5-inch Touchscreen Chromebook

source Amazon

For how small the ASUS Chromebook C302 is, it has a lot of power and features. The 360-degree hinge and full-HD touchscreen allow you to use it as a tablet or a laptop. Or, you can put it in tent mode when you want to watch videos. Android apps are also accessible. The C302 even boots up in just 3.5 seconds so you can quickly get down to work or play.

Specs

Screen size: 12.5 inches

Max resolution: 1920 by 1080 pixels

RAM: 4 GB DDR3

Storage: 64 GB flash memory solid state

Ports: 2 USB-C

Battery life: up to 10 hours

Processor: 2.2 GHz core_m

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 515

Weight: 2.65 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 8.3 inches by 12 inches by 0.5 inches

Lenovo Chromebook S330

source Amazon

The Lenovo S330 is a great no-frills Chromebook that’s available at a can’t-miss Prime Day discount. The anti-glare display streams media in full HD. This is a great option if you plan on mainly using your laptop in areas with Wi-Fi access so you can use Google Drive easily.

Specs

Screen size: 14 inches

Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels

RAM: 4 GB DDR4

Storage: Google Drive

Ports: 1 USB 3.0

Battery life: up to 10 hours

Processor: 2.1 GHz MediaTek_MT8127

Graphics Coprocessor: Integrated / On-Board Graphics

Weight: 3.3 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 14 inches by 10 inches by 2 inches

Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 13

source Amazon

The Spin 13 gets its name from the size of its durable Corning Gorilla Glass NBT touchscreen and its 360-degree hinge that allows you to use it as a tablet. The powerful processor helps graphics run quickly and apps load faster. Plus, the laptop comes with a Wacom stylus so you can more easily take notes and make sketches.

Specs

Screen size: 13.5 inches

Max resolution: 2256 by 1504 pixels

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3

Storage: 128 GB Flash Memory Solid State + 100 GB Google Drive

Ports: 2 USB-C and 1 USB 3.0

Battery life: up to 10 hours

Processor: 3.4 GHz Core i5 8250U

Graphics Coprocessor: 8th Gen Intel (i5)

Weight: 3.5 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 9.7 inches by 12.2 inches by 0.7 inches

Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus

source Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 has features that cater to a variety of uses. The precise built-in pen never needs charging and can be used for tasks like sketching, taking notes, taking screenshots, and more. There are dual cameras, including a 13 MP world-facing camera with autofocus for taking clear pictures.

Specs

Screen size: 12.2 inches

Max resolution: 1900 by 1200 pixels

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3

Storage: 64GB eMMC

Ports: 2 USB 2.0 and 1 USB 3.0

Battery life: unavailable

Processor: 1.5 GHz Intel Celeron

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 615

Weight: 2.98 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 11.3 inches by 8.2 inches by 0.7 inches

Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible Laptop

source Amazon

In addition to the incredibly affordable price for a convertible laptop/tablet, I really like that the Acer R 11 comes with an HDMI port, which means you can easily hook it up to a projector to watch streaming media or give a presentation. It also has a built-in HD webcam, 10-point touchscreen, wide-viewing angle, and access to Android apps.

Specs

Screen size: 11.6 inches

Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels

RAM: 4 GB DDR3L

Storage: 32 GB eMMC

Ports: 1 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, and HDMI

Battery life: up to 10 hours

Processor: 2.48 GHz Celeron N3060

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 400

Weight: 2.76 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 11.6 inches by 8 inches by 0.8 inches

Acer Chromebook R 13 Convertible

source Amazon

You might think that the only difference between the R 11 and R 13 is the R 13 has a larger screen size, but that’s just part of it. The Acer R 13 also sports an impressive battery life and is surprisingly thin. You also get a USB-C port and Bluetooth capabilities. And, as with most Chromebooks, you can access Android apps.

Specs

Screen size: 13.3 inches

Max resolution: 1920 by 1080 pixels

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3_SDRAM

Storage: 32 GB flash memory solid state drive + 100 GB Google Drive

Ports: USB 3.0, USB-C, and HDMI

Battery life: up to 12 hours

Processor: 2.1 GHz MediaTek_MT8127

Graphics Coprocessor: Imagination PowerVR GX6250

Weight: 3.28 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 12.8 inches by 9 inches by 0.6 inches

Samsung Chromebook 3

source Amazon

Samsung built the Chromebook 3 for the long haul. In addition to a battery that lasts up to 11 hours on a single charge, it’s designed to retain this capacity after three years of use. Plus, it’s protected from accidental damage by a spill-resistant keyboard. The HD display has anti-reflective properties that make it easy to use in a variety of environments.

Specs

Screen size: 11.6 inches

Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels

RAM: 4 GB DDR3

Storage: 64GB eMMC

Ports: USB 2.0 and USB 3.0

Battery life: up to 11 hours

Processor: 1.6 GHz 1.2GHz Cortex A8 Processor

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 400

Weight: 2.54 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 11.4 inches by 8 inches by 0.7 inches

HP Chromebook 14-inch

source Amazon

I use HP devices for my daily computing and appreciate their reliability. The HP Chromebook 14-inch is great because it provides a secure online experience and features dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, a top Danish audio company. The screen has a 180-degree hinge. Plus, the AMD processor is geared toward productive work as well as entertainment.

Specs

Screen size: 14 inches

Max resolution: 1920 by 1080 pixels

RAM: 4 GB SDRAM

Storage: 32 GB eMMC + 100 GB Google Drive

Ports: 2 USB-C and 2 USB 2.0

Battery life: up to 8.5 hours

Processor: 2.2 GHz AMD A4

Weight: 3 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 13.3 inches by 8.9 inches by 0.7 inches

ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook

source Amazon

This little firecracker is petite enough to bring with you on the go but powerful enough to keep you productive. The Chrome OS boots up quickly for instant-on convenience. The ASUS C223 11.6-inch Chromebook also has a reinforced rubber wrapped frame, spill-resistant keyboard, and 180-degree hinge to handle rough use.

Specs

Screen size: 11.6 inches

Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels

RAM: 4 GB DDR4

Storage: 32 GB Hybrid Drive

Ports: 2 USB-C and 1 USB 3.0

Battery life: up to 10 hours

Processor: 2.4 GHz Celeron N3350

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 500

Weight: 2.2 pounds

Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 11.3 inches by 7.8 inches by 0.7 inches

ASUS 15.6-inch Chromebook

source Amazon

The highlight of the ASUS C523 is its spacious 15.6 HD NanoEdge display with anti-glare coating. This gives you plenty of room to look at multiple windows at once. Yet, despite its size, the C523 is surprisingly light at just a smidge over three pounds. Plus, you get all of the benefits of a Chrome OS system: built-in antivirus protection, Android apps, and Google programs.

Specs