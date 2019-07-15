12 Amazon Prime Day deals on Chromebooks you don’t want to miss

- source
- Asus
- Chromebooks are excellent laptops for everyone from back-to-school shopping students to bargain hunters searching for a convenient and affordable computer.
- During Amazon Prime Day this year (July 15-16), Prime members can save up to $240 on Chromebooks from Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Samsung, and HP.
- You can find all Prime Day 2019 coverage from Insider Picks here, and a one-stop master list of all the best Prime Day 2019 deals here.
- We’ve rounded up more of the best tech deals of Prime Day 2019 for you, too – on everything from smart home devices to headphones to security cameras.
Several Chromebooks are on sale this Amazon Prime Day 2019, which means these already cost-effective computers are going to be even more affordable.
Chromebooks are unique because they run on Chrome OS, which is an operating system developed by tech giant Google. Since Google is involved, these laptops work seamlessly with the company’s many applications, including Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more. Several big manufacturers in the computer industry have Chromebook models.
Chromebooks are great for students heading back to school who want an easy way to take notes during class, check emails, and complete assignments. Bargain hunters will also appreciate this low-cost alternative. And, consumer advocate and money expert Clark Howard recommends using a Chromebook for all of your record-keeping and financial transactions since the cloud storage protects you against getting infected by computer viruses, and it’s nearly impenetrable for malware.
Below, learn about all of the Chromebooks deals of Amazon Prime Day 2019.
Acer Chromebook 315
- source
- Amazon
Acer Chromebook 315, $209.99 (originally $259.99) [You save $50]
I have used Acer Chromebooks for years for streaming media, working while traveling, and staying connected. They are durable workhorses. The 315 is a newer model designed for online gaming, productivity, and web browsing. And, it’s compatible with Android apps. The 315 also features two upward-facing speakers for clear sound and a wide field-of-view HDR webcam.
Specs
- Screen size: 15.6 inches
- Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM
- Storage: 32 GB flash memory solid state + 100 GB of Google Drive space
- Ports: 2 USB 3.0 and 2 USB-C
- Battery life: up to 10 hours
- Processor: AMD A-Series Dual-Core Processor a4-9120c up to 2.4 GHz
- Graphics Coprocessor: AMD Radeon R4
- Weight: 4.19 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 15 inches by 10.1 inches by 0.8 inches
ASUS 14-inch Chromebook C423NA-DH02
- source
- Amazon
ASUS 14-inch Chromebook C423NA-DH02, $179.99 (originally $269.99) [You save $90]
The ASUS C423 is cool because it has a 180-degree hinge that allows you to lay it completely flat. There’s a microSD slot so you can upload data. And, you get full access to the Google Play store so you can check out the top Android apps. The HD NanoEdge display has an anti-glare coating for easier viewability. As with most Chromebooks, there is built-in virus protection that automatically updates.
Specs
- Screen size: 14 inches
- Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4 SDRAM
- Storage: 32 GB flash memory solid state + 100 GB of Google Drive space
- Ports: 2 USB 3.0 and 2 USB-C
- Battery life: up to 10 hours
- Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Celeron
- Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 500
- Weight: 3.1 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 12.7 inches by 9 inches by 0.6 inches
ASUS Chromebook Flip 12.5-inch Touchscreen Chromebook
- source
- Amazon
ASUS Chromebook Flip 12.5-inch Touchscreen Chromebook, $399.99 (originally $485.98) [You save $86]
For how small the ASUS Chromebook C302 is, it has a lot of power and features. The 360-degree hinge and full-HD touchscreen allow you to use it as a tablet or a laptop. Or, you can put it in tent mode when you want to watch videos. Android apps are also accessible. The C302 even boots up in just 3.5 seconds so you can quickly get down to work or play.
Specs
- Screen size: 12.5 inches
- Max resolution: 1920 by 1080 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB DDR3
- Storage: 64 GB flash memory solid state
- Ports: 2 USB-C
- Battery life: up to 10 hours
- Processor: 2.2 GHz core_m
- Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 515
- Weight: 2.65 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 8.3 inches by 12 inches by 0.5 inches
Lenovo Chromebook S330
- source
- Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook S330, $144.99 (originally $289.99) [You save $145]
The Lenovo S330 is a great no-frills Chromebook that’s available at a can’t-miss Prime Day discount. The anti-glare display streams media in full HD. This is a great option if you plan on mainly using your laptop in areas with Wi-Fi access so you can use Google Drive easily.
Specs
- Screen size: 14 inches
- Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB DDR4
- Storage: Google Drive
- Ports: 1 USB 3.0
- Battery life: up to 10 hours
- Processor: 2.1 GHz MediaTek_MT8127
- Graphics Coprocessor: Integrated / On-Board Graphics
- Weight: 3.3 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 14 inches by 10 inches by 2 inches
Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 13
- source
- Amazon
Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 13, $599.99 (originally $823.35) [You save $223]
The Spin 13 gets its name from the size of its durable Corning Gorilla Glass NBT touchscreen and its 360-degree hinge that allows you to use it as a tablet. The powerful processor helps graphics run quickly and apps load faster. Plus, the laptop comes with a Wacom stylus so you can more easily take notes and make sketches.
Specs
- Screen size: 13.5 inches
- Max resolution: 2256 by 1504 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3
- Storage: 128 GB Flash Memory Solid State + 100 GB Google Drive
- Ports: 2 USB-C and 1 USB 3.0
- Battery life: up to 10 hours
- Processor: 3.4 GHz Core i5 8250U
- Graphics Coprocessor: 8th Gen Intel (i5)
- Weight: 3.5 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 9.7 inches by 12.2 inches by 0.7 inches
Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus
- source
- Amazon
Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus, $379.99 (originally $549.99) [You save $170]
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 has features that cater to a variety of uses. The precise built-in pen never needs charging and can be used for tasks like sketching, taking notes, taking screenshots, and more. There are dual cameras, including a 13 MP world-facing camera with autofocus for taking clear pictures.
Specs
- Screen size: 12.2 inches
- Max resolution: 1900 by 1200 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3
- Storage: 64GB eMMC
- Ports: 2 USB 2.0 and 1 USB 3.0
- Battery life: unavailable
- Processor: 1.5 GHz Intel Celeron
- Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 615
- Weight: 2.98 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 11.3 inches by 8.2 inches by 0.7 inches
Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible Laptop
- source
- Amazon
Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible Laptop, $199.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $100]
In addition to the incredibly affordable price for a convertible laptop/tablet, I really like that the Acer R 11 comes with an HDMI port, which means you can easily hook it up to a projector to watch streaming media or give a presentation. It also has a built-in HD webcam, 10-point touchscreen, wide-viewing angle, and access to Android apps.
Specs
- Screen size: 11.6 inches
- Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB DDR3L
- Storage: 32 GB eMMC
- Ports: 1 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, and HDMI
- Battery life: up to 10 hours
- Processor: 2.48 GHz Celeron N3060
- Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 400
- Weight: 2.76 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 11.6 inches by 8 inches by 0.8 inches
Acer Chromebook R 13 Convertible
- source
- Amazon
Acer Chromebook R 13 Convertible, $299.99 (originally $389.99) [You save $90]
You might think that the only difference between the R 11 and R 13 is the R 13 has a larger screen size, but that’s just part of it. The Acer R 13 also sports an impressive battery life and is surprisingly thin. You also get a USB-C port and Bluetooth capabilities. And, as with most Chromebooks, you can access Android apps.
Specs
- Screen size: 13.3 inches
- Max resolution: 1920 by 1080 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3_SDRAM
- Storage: 32 GB flash memory solid state drive + 100 GB Google Drive
- Ports: USB 3.0, USB-C, and HDMI
- Battery life: up to 12 hours
- Processor: 2.1 GHz MediaTek_MT8127
- Graphics Coprocessor: Imagination PowerVR GX6250
- Weight: 3.28 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 12.8 inches by 9 inches by 0.6 inches
Samsung Chromebook 3
- source
- Amazon
Samsung Chromebook 3, $179.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $100]
Samsung built the Chromebook 3 for the long haul. In addition to a battery that lasts up to 11 hours on a single charge, it’s designed to retain this capacity after three years of use. Plus, it’s protected from accidental damage by a spill-resistant keyboard. The HD display has anti-reflective properties that make it easy to use in a variety of environments.
Specs
- Screen size: 11.6 inches
- Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB DDR3
- Storage: 64GB eMMC
- Ports: USB 2.0 and USB 3.0
- Battery life: up to 11 hours
- Processor: 1.6 GHz 1.2GHz Cortex A8 Processor
- Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 400
- Weight: 2.54 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 11.4 inches by 8 inches by 0.7 inches
HP Chromebook 14-inch
- source
- Amazon
HP Chromebook 14-inch, $179.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $120]
I use HP devices for my daily computing and appreciate their reliability. The HP Chromebook 14-inch is great because it provides a secure online experience and features dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, a top Danish audio company. The screen has a 180-degree hinge. Plus, the AMD processor is geared toward productive work as well as entertainment.
Specs
- Screen size: 14 inches
- Max resolution: 1920 by 1080 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB SDRAM
- Storage: 32 GB eMMC + 100 GB Google Drive
- Ports: 2 USB-C and 2 USB 2.0
- Battery life: up to 8.5 hours
- Processor: 2.2 GHz AMD A4
- Weight: 3 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 13.3 inches by 8.9 inches by 0.7 inches
ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook
- source
- Amazon
ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook, $169.99 (originally $228.99) [You save $60]
This little firecracker is petite enough to bring with you on the go but powerful enough to keep you productive. The Chrome OS boots up quickly for instant-on convenience. The ASUS C223 11.6-inch Chromebook also has a reinforced rubber wrapped frame, spill-resistant keyboard, and 180-degree hinge to handle rough use.
Specs
- Screen size: 11.6 inches
- Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB DDR4
- Storage: 32 GB Hybrid Drive
- Ports: 2 USB-C and 1 USB 3.0
- Battery life: up to 10 hours
- Processor: 2.4 GHz Celeron N3350
- Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 500
- Weight: 2.2 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 11.3 inches by 7.8 inches by 0.7 inches
ASUS 15.6-inch Chromebook
- source
- Amazon
ASUS 15.6-inch Chromebook, $199.99 (originally $269.99) [You save $70]
The highlight of the ASUS C523 is its spacious 15.6 HD NanoEdge display with anti-glare coating. This gives you plenty of room to look at multiple windows at once. Yet, despite its size, the C523 is surprisingly light at just a smidge over three pounds. Plus, you get all of the benefits of a Chrome OS system: built-in antivirus protection, Android apps, and Google programs.
Specs
- Screen size: 15.6 inches
- Max resolution: 1366 by 768 pixels
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4
- Storage: 32 GB flash memory solid state + 100 GB Google Drive
- Ports: 2 USB-C and 2 USB 3.0
- Battery life: up to 10 hours
- Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Celeron
- Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 500
- Weight: 3.1 pounds
- Overall dimensions (length by width by height): 14.1 inches by 9.8 inches by 0.6 inches