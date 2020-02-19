Chubb and Grab collaborate for COVID-19

Joint effort to Reduce Financial Impact for Self-Employed Private-Hire Drivers and Food Delivery Service Providers affected by COVID-19

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – February 19, 2020 – Chubb announced today its collaboration with its long-term partner Grab, through its insurance arm GrabInsure, to provide a complimentary Driver Care benefit for all Grab driver- and delivery-partners under the Group Prolonged Medical Leave insurance policy.





This benefit gives a lump sum pay-out of S$1,000 for Grab driver-partners who have volunteered to provide the GrabCare service or S$500 for all other driver and delivery-partner in the event they are diagnosed with COVID-19. The benefit is automatically available to all Grab driver- and delivery-partners in Singapore, from today till 19 March 2020.





This joint initiative is to aid self-employed private-hire drivers and food delivery service providers affected by COVID-19, and comes in addition to the list of income protection measures which Grab had earlier announced.





Scott Simpson, Country President of Chubb in Singapore said, “The insurance business is centred around providing support to insureds in times of need and this is core to what our commitment sets out to do. In this case, with the evolving incidence of COVID-19, we want to provide assurance to Grab’s driver- and delivery-partners that they can count on us during this critical period.”





Tom Duncan, Head of Insurance at Grab said, “It is Grab’s priority to always look out for our driver- and delivery-partners, even more so during this period of uncertainty. We are heartened that Chubb, as our longstanding partner, is able to come forward so quickly after the COVID-19 outbreak and work together with GrabInsure to provide the complimentary Driver Care benefit. Our driver- and delivery-partners will be able to access the additional insurance coverage immediately, without further actions required. We hope this will give them a better peace of mind as they continue to provide their services.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited, via acquisitions by its predecessor companies, has been present in Singapore since 1948. Chubb in Singapore provides underwriting and risk management expertise for all major classes of general insurance. The company’s product offerings include Financial Lines, Casualty, Property, Marine, Industry Practices as well as Group insurance solutions for large corporates, multinationals, small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, to meet the evolving needs of consumers, it also offers a suite of tailored Accident & Health and Personal & Specialty insurance options through a multitude of distribution channels including bancassurance, independent distribution partners and affinity partnerships.





Over the years, Chubb in Singapore has established strong client relationships by delivering responsive service, developing innovative products and providing market leadership built on financial strength.





More information can be found at www.chubb.com/sg.