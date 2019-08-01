Chubb appoints Eric Kwan as Division Head of Property & Casualty in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 August 2019 – Chubb today announced the appointment of Eric Kwan as Division Head of Property & Casualty (P&C) for Singapore, effective 5 August 2019. He will report to Scott Simpson, Chubb’s Country President for Singapore.

In Mr. Kwan’s new role, he will have overall responsibility for leading Chubb’s P&C Division; providing strategic oversight on business development, portfolio management, operations and financial results.

Mr. Kwan brings with him more than 20 years of industry experience during which he held several senior roles across various lines of business and key distribution channels. Prior to joining Chubb, he was the Head of P&C at a local insurance company in Singapore.

On Mr. Kwan’s appointment, Mr. Simpson said, “Eric is an action-oriented leader with a strong presence and network in the local industry. With his proven track record of success and keen business acumen, I have full confidence in his capabilities to achieve sustained growth and profitability for our P&C business as we continue to deliver underwriting and service excellence to our partners and clients.”





