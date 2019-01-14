Chubb Appoints Glen Browne Deputy Regional President for Asia Pacific and Division President, Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 January 2019 – Chubb announced today the appointment of Glen Browne as Deputy Regional President for Asia Pacific and Division President, Southeast Asia. In his new role, which is effective immediately, Mr. Browne will be responsible for the general management and business results in the six countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as any future territories in Southeast Asia. In addition to his new appointment, Mr. Browne retains his current role as Executive Vice President and Regional Head of Accident & Health (A&H) for Asia Pacific, inclusive of all digital distribution and bancassurance for Asia. He will continue to be based in Singapore and will report to Paul McNamee, Senior Vice President of Chubb Group and Regional President, Asia Pacific.

“I am delighted to welcome Glen to his new and expanded role in this important region, which represents a significant growth opportunity for Chubb,” said Juan C. Andrade, Executive Vice President of Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance. “Glen’s more than two decades of experience in Asia includes successfully managing and building businesses in both developed and emerging markets. I am confident that his technical expertise, local market knowledge and leadership skills will help us to achieve long-term profitable growth in our Asia Pacific general insurance business.”

“Glen has been a key member of the Asia Pacific regional leadership team over the last five years, bringing strategic focus to the A&H and travel portfolios,” said Mr. McNamee. “He has broad management experience encompassing underwriting, sales and marketing, product development and relationship management. As a results-driven leader with deep knowledge of the Asia markets in which we operate, he has the right combination of skills, knowledge and capabilities for this new position.“

Mr. Browne joined the company, then known as ACE Group, in New Zealand in 2000 as the National Commercial Business Manager and, over the course of the next five years, took on roles as Regional SME Manager for Asia and General Manager for Taiwan’s A&H business. After leaving the company in 2005, he served in operational and management positions of increasing responsibility at AIG, Cigna International and Prudential Assurance, including roles as chief marketing officer in Japan and regional CEO for Europe. He rejoined ACE in 2012 as Country President for Thailand, where he led the growth of the general insurance business.

