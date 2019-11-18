Chubb Appoints Grant Cairns as Asia Pacific’s Head of Property & Casualty

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 November 2019 – Chubb announced today the appointment of Grant Cairns as Head of Property & Casualty for Asia Pacific. Mr. Cairns will succeed Jason Keen, who will assume a new role as Division President, Chubb Global Markets early next year.





As the new Head of Property & Casualty for Asia Pacific, Mr. Cairns will have overall management responsibility for Chubb’s extensive Commercial property & casualty business across the region which includes Property & Terrorism, Energy, Construction, Casualty, Financial Lines, Environmental, SME, Marine and Industry Practice Solutions. In his new capacity, he will report to Paul McNamee, Chubb’s Regional President for Asia Pacific.





Mr. Cairns is currently Chubb’s Head of Financial Lines for Asia Pacific and has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. He started at Chubb in 2004 as the Financial Lines Manager, Victoria, Australia and was promoted to Financial Lines Manager for Australia and New Zealand in 2007. In 2013, he relocated to London, starting his international career as the Regional Manager, Financial Lines for Chubb’s Continental Europe & Africa region. Prior to returning to the Asia Pacific region in 2018, he was the Financial Lines Manager for UK & Ireland. He is currently based in the Singapore Regional Office.





On Mr. Cairns appointment, Mr. McNamee said, “Grant is an astute underwriter who has a strong work ethic and passion for the business. I have every confidence in Grant’s leadership of the property & casualty business given his deep technical expertise and global experience.”





